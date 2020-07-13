International Fencing Federation announces coronavirus support plan

International Fencing Federation announces coronavirus support plan
By bne IntelliNews July 13, 2020

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) announced a global coronavirus (COVID-19) support plan amounting to CHF1mn (€939,964), the federation said in a statement on July 10. 

Fencing, like other sports, has been badly affected by the global pandemic, although some virtual tournaments have been organised over the last few months. 

Now the FIE has announced a support plan initiated by its president, Alisher Usmanov, and backed by the body’s executive committee. 

“Our world is challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, with tremendous health, economic, physical and psychological consequences,” said Usmanov. 

“Fencers and federations have been forced to abruptly cease all activities. In the spirit of solidarity and unity, and to help our global fencing family overcome this difficult period, we have decided an unprecedented 2020 support plan of CHF1mn.” 

The plan will help FIE fencing federations, confederations, organisers of competitions, athletes and referees through the crisis resulting from the pandemic, and comes on top of the FIE annual aid programmes.   

Among the plans are to cancel the 2020 annual FIE membership fee as well as all organising fees for the 2020-2021 competition season and for January-March 2020, and an exceptional allocation of CHF4,000 to each fencing federation and confederation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian Norilsk Nickel reports third fuel spill as it wards off $2bn fine

AliExpress sets ambitious goals in Russia, IPO possible

Weekend of protests in Russian far east over Khabarovsk governor’s arrest

News

Turkmenistan urges citizens to start wearing masks to combat “dust”

New rules on masks and social distancing introduced after WHO visit look suspiciously like those used to contain coronavirus but Turkmenistan still claims to have no cases at all.

Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy

"No one is above the law," said US embassy statement, as tens of thousands rallied in Bulgaria's biggest cities on July 13, demanding the immediate resignation of the government.

Andrzej Duda wins Polish presidential election

Duda’s victory is expected to pave the way for the ruling right-wing coalition, led by PiS, to continue with its reformist – if hugely controversial and divisive – agenda.

Russian Norilsk Nickel reports third fuel spill as it wards off $2bn fine

The timing for yet another fuel spill is unfortunate as the company is contesting RUB148bn ($2.1bn) environmental damages estimated by the RosPrirodNadzor watchdog.

Turkey warns local lenders to accept borrowers’ requests to delay repayments

Retail and commercial borrowers’ requests to delay payments due until end-2020 must be met by lenders, said Turkish banking watchdog BDDK that has taken a proactive approach during the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkmenistan urges citizens to start wearing masks to combat “dust”
4 hours ago
Protests in Bulgaria expand to more cities, get support from US embassy
13 hours ago
Andrzej Duda wins Polish presidential election
22 hours ago
Russian Norilsk Nickel reports third fuel spill as it wards off $2bn fine
23 hours ago
Turkey warns local lenders to accept borrowers’ requests to delay repayments
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    6 days ago
  2. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    5 days ago
  3. Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade
    6 days ago
  4. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    7 days ago
  5. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    3 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    14 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    6 days ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    28 days ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    1 month ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss