Iran begins rationing foreign currency for trade and industry sectors

Iran begins rationing foreign currency for trade and industry sectors
Customers crowd outside a foreign exchange kiosk during one of Iran's recurrent foreign currency shortages. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 18, 2023

Iran has initiated a foreign currency rationing system for trade and industry. The decision took many economic stakeholders by surprise and has sparked concerns as the allocated foreign currency does not appear to meet the critical needs of these sectors, local business newspaper Donya-e Eghtesad reported on October 16.

Head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Mahmoud Najafi-Arab described this sudden policy shift as another example of unilateral changes imposed by policymakers. 

Adding to the unease, Najafi-Arab said, is that this currency rationing comes at a time when traders are the primary suppliers of essential production inputs.

He explained that the criteria for this rationing will be calculated based on the average of the past two years for the given industry, with a coefficient of 1.25. For the trade sector, it will also be determined using a two-year average but with a coefficient of 0.85.

This foreign currency rationing scheme is the latest measure employed by the Central Bank of Iran to regulate the foreign exchange market. The bank has already outlawed any foreign currency trading outside the exclusive channels it has established. Moreover, traders have long been mandated to sell their export earnings to the central bank at prices lower than free market rates.

The timing of the new measure is significant, coming soon after the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which had a ripple effect on the market, particularly affecting exchange rates of major foreign currencies against the Iranian rial.

The Iranian government's motivation behind the rationing measure seems to be to ration the dwindling foreign currency reserves in the country amid lingering sanctions against Tehran while mitigating the psychological impact of regional conflicts on exchange rates.

US media have recently reported that Washington has quietly reached an agreement with Qatar to prevent Tehran from gaining access to the $6 billion recently released by the US amid speculations that Iran may have had a role in the Hamas attack on Israel, though Tehran denies any such involvement and US President Joe Biden says there’s no proof of this.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin arrives in China, as UNSC rebuffs Kremlin's peace deal to Israel war

Ramifications of Israel-Gaza conflict could affect rest of MENA, says Capital Economics

Iranian foreign minister meets with Israel's enemies in diplomatic flurry

News

Kyrgyzstan: Billions spent on preventing revolutions, says security services chief

GKNB chief Tashiyev was himself ushered to power by means of a wave of public unrest.

Ukraine’s grain exports fall by a third, despite rises in seaborne exports

Despite the regular movement of ships to and from its ports, reduced freight rates and more affordable insurance, Ukraine’s grain exports fell by a third year to date compared to the same period last year.

Ukrainian court convicts five police officers for murder a decade after Maidan Revolution

After almost a decade later, a Ukrainian court has finally delivered convictions for five Berkut riot police officers involved in the murder of protestors during the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, but none of them will go to jail.

Slovak president rejects nomination of climate change denier as environment minister

President Caputova rejects incoming populist government's nomination of Rudolf Huliak for being against country's environmental targets and obligations.

US calls meeting of ambassadors of Nato member states in Budapest after Orban-Putin meeting

Move seen as last warning to Hungarian leader, who has cosied up to Russia and blocked EU support to Ukraine.

Kyrgyzstan: Billions spent on preventing revolutions, says security services chief
1 day ago
Ukraine’s grain exports fall by a third, despite rises in seaborne exports
1 day ago
Ukrainian court convicts five police officers for murder a decade after Maidan Revolution
1 day ago
Slovak president rejects nomination of climate change denier as environment minister
1 day ago
US calls meeting of ambassadors of Nato member states in Budapest after Orban-Putin meeting
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    8 days ago
  2. Moscow calls Armenia a “Ukraine 3” after Pashinyan’s speech at European Parliament
    2 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    12 days ago
  5. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    8 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    28 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    28 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss