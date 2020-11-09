Iran only cautiously wonders if Biden spring is in the air after Trump bitter winter

Iran only cautiously wonders if Biden spring is in the air after Trump bitter winter
Officials have been warning in Iran's press that the country must not stake too much on a Biden victory and that only self-reliance and self-development offer sure paths.
By bne IntelIiNews November 9, 2020

Donald Trump has put the Iranian economy through a long, cold and bitter winter so the temptation to rejoice that spring is in the air given his loss of the US presidency to challenger Joe Biden is immense in Iran.

But as you might expect from a country that has been seriously wounded by its decision in late 2015 to trust Washington to hold to the nuclear deal struck by Tehran and six major powers, the Iranians are treading a good deal more cautiously than that.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the centrist, pragmatic politician who infuriated hardliners by showing that trust in the US while Barack Obama was in the White House, only for his successor Trump to throw it in his face, said on November 8 that the next US administration should use the opportunity to compensate for Trump’s mistakes, Iranian state TV reported.

“Trump’s damaging policy has been opposed ... by the American people. The next US administration should use the opportunity to make up for past mistakes,” Rouhani was quoted as saying. “Iran favours constructive interaction with the world.”

Biden has said that under his presidency the US will rejoin the nuclear accord, a deal that was agreed by Washington when he was vice president, if Tehran also returns to compliance.

"Heroic resistance"

Alluding to Iran’s resistence to Trump since he unilaterally pulled the US out of the nuclear agreement in May 2018 and adopted a strategy of crushing sanctions and other “maximum pressure” measures with support from Israel and Saudi Arabia to try to bring Iran to heel and force Tehran to renegotiate its standing and policies in the Middle East, Rouhani added: “The heroic resistance of the Iranian people proved that the policy of maximum pressure is doomed to failure.”

“The American people have spoken. And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing régime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law. Deeds matter most,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after Biden’s victory was called.

Reuters on November 7 quoted Robert Einhorn, an arms control expert at the Brookings Institute, on prospects for the US-Iran relationship with Biden in the Oval Office. "It won't be so quick and easy for both sides to get back into compliance. It will take, probably, six months or so and it's possible that they won't be able to reach agreement," he said.

"If Iran chooses confrontation, I am prepared to defend our vital interests and our troops. But, I am ready to walk the path of diplomacy if Iran takes steps to show it is ready too," Biden wrote on CNN's website in September.

Iran has demanded compensation for the "damages" it has suffered under the Trup US sanctions. It has implicitly argued that Washington should repay it for lost oil revenues, but that is something any US leader would find difficult if not impossible to accede to.

Unlike Iranian broadcast media's mostly neutral coverage of Biden’s triumph, the press ran celebratory headlines, publishing front-page photos of his smiling face, Reuters reported.

"New chapter in the US," said a headline in pro-reform Aftab-e Yazd over a picture of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Another reformist outlet, Sharq, ran with: "Populism was rejected."

"America changed its face," conservative Khorasan declared. "Trump left, Iran remains," said a headline in business daily Eskenas.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, however, said the US election was "a spectacle", adding: "This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime."

Axios, meanwhile, on November 8 reported that the Trump administration, in coordination with Israel and several Gulf states, plans a “flood” of sanctions on Iran by January 20, the day Biden is due to take over from Trump.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkish markets head blindly into market opening with new central bank chief and no finance minister

Turkey’s finance minister resigns day after central bank governor is fired by Erdogan

ISTANBUL BLOG: Erdogan fires central bank governor, again...

News

Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha

Truce would reportedly require Armenia to cede large chunk of territory while placing Turkish and Russian peacekeeping mission in area.

Turkish markets head blindly into market opening with new central bank chief and no finance minister

Goldman Sachs sticks to wait-and-see mode as analysts ponder whether big changes in monetary policy are imminent.

Turkey’s finance minister resigns day after central bank governor is fired by Erdogan

All eyes on rising turmoil in presidential administration and economic management of country.

After betting everything on a Trump victory, Hungarian PM congratulates US president-elect Biden on Sunday

Hungary’s illiberal leader openly endorsed Trump before the US election and admitted he had "no plan B" for a Biden win, while Hungarian pro-government media outlets remained in denial.

CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden

Politicians rush to congratulate new US president-elect as result is announced — but not Slovenian PM and staunch Trump supporter Janez Jansa, who takes to Twitter to mock state of rule of law in US.

Azerbaijan, Armenia ‘close to striking meaningful ceasefire’, Baku claims capture of Shusha
14 hours ago
Turkish markets head blindly into market opening with new central bank chief and no finance minister
15 hours ago
Turkey’s finance minister resigns day after central bank governor is fired by Erdogan
7 hours ago
After betting everything on a Trump victory, Hungarian PM congratulates US president-elect Biden on Sunday
20 hours ago
CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    7 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    10 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    5 days ago
  4. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    4 days ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    7 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    15 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    19 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    18 days ago
  5. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss