Iran’s GDP officially shrinks 3.5% in Persian year Q1

Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) officially contracted 3.5% y/y during the first quarter of the 2020/2021 Persian calendar year (March 20 to June 20), according to the Statistical Centre of Iran (SCI).
A double whammy of inflationary pressure exerted on the economy by the impact of heavy US sanctions and a severe coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak wreaked havoc on the already struggling economy. Annual inflation is presently running at around 27%.
The economic contraction, excluding income accrued from oil products, stood at -1.7% y/y, the SCI also said.
Iran’s industry and services sectors shrank by -4.4% and -3.5% y/y, while agriculture saw a weak gain of 0.1% y/y.
Overall, the Iranian economy shrank by 6.9% in the 2019/2020 Persian calendar year, with the contraction at -0.5% excluding the oil products sector.
In that year, the agricultural sector experienced growth of 2.8% while the industry and services sectors shrank 14.7% and 0.7%, respectively.
In its June Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank forecast that Iran’s GDP would expand 2.1% in 2021 after falling 5.3% in 2020.
Talk of “war” is increasingly creeping into Turkey’s statements in its row with Greece, Cyprus and the EU over gas and oil exploration entitlements in the eastern Mediterranean. “In the ... more
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed “wasteful imports” that push domestic producers into bankruptcy and also asked the government to block luxury imports seen as an ... more
Serbia’s state-owned Telekom Srbija plans to raise RSD23.5bn (€200mn) via a corporate bond sale to refund its debt and invest in improving its business, b92 reported on August 25. In March, ... more