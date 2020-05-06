Iran’s virus success ‘may be going into reverse’

Iran’s virus success ‘may be going into reverse’
The number of new infections in Iran had been falling steadily but it has now more than doubled over the past four days. It reached 1,680 on May 6.
By bne IntelIiNews May 6, 2020

Iran’s relative success in bringing its coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak under control may be going into reverse. Officials on May 6 confronted the reality of a sharp rise in infections seen over the past four days.

Like other countries, Iran’s is torn between demands for a return to standard economic activity—in mid-April the IMF warned the crisis meant Iran would likely face a GDP contraction of 6% in 2020, with heavy US sanctions also continuing to batter the economy—and doing enough to counter the danger of a second coronavirus wave as restrictions are relaxed. Some new methods of collating statistics from hospitals may also be pushing up the logged daily infection tallies.

“We are witnessing a rising trend [of infections] in the past three or four days, which is significant,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference. The trend was “based on our behaviour, especially in the past two weeks, considering that a part of society has apparently had a change of attitude,” he added.

Infection rate more than doubles

The number of new infections in Iran had been falling steadily.  It was down to 802 five days ago, but that number has now more than doubled over the past four days to reach 1,680 on May 6, the highest figure seen since April 11. Total recorded infections stood at 101,650, with the number of deaths related to COVID-19 registered at 6,418, the ninth highest one-country figure in the world. The figure for people who had died in the past 24 hours was 78. Some 2,735 people were in a critical condition.

One of the worst renewed coronavirus outbreaks in Iran is in Khuzestan, a southwestern province that borders Iraq. Health officials there have complained of non-compliance with health protocols. They have warned offices will be closed again if it proves necessary.

In “white” cities (Iran has a three-colour coding system for outbreak severities across localities), which are regarded as largely virus-free, the government was planning to permit mosques to reopen for individual prayers.

News agencies said that hairdressers were reopening in many towns this week, while traffic restrictions had been broadly lifted. Although social distance requirements exist in reopened workplaces, they are enforced haphazardly, including on overcrowded public transport, they added. Schools remain closed.

Restrictions are still imposed on Iranians returning from abroad.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian unemployment could top 10% if lockdown lasts more than a month

Ukraine’s economy to contract by 11% in 2Q20 but recover in 2021, says NBU

Analysts caution against Turkish rate cuts despite fall in inflation to below 11% in April

News

Poland’s presidential vote in limbo four days before official date

Poles are electing their president this Sunday. Or maybe they aren't.

Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan

Dramatic video released on social media shows moments shortly after dam burst, flooding villages. Army sent to divert water flow to lake. Criminal proceedings launched.

ECHR rules in favour of Romania's sacked anti-corruption chief

With Laura Codruta Kovesi at the helm, the National Anticorruption Directorate investigated numerous serving and former ministers and other high-level officials — but this brought her into conflict with Romania's top politicians.

Lukashenko seeks Belarus presidential election by late August amid disastrous coronavirus rate

President Lukashenko said he intends to remain at his post "for as long as the people will trust me", but criticism is growing over the Belarusian authorities' refusal to impose a quarantine on the country.

Serbia to end state of emergency, hold general election

Serbia had one of Southeast Europe's biggest COVID-19 outbreaks but the number of new cases has been falling after Belgrade imposed a strict lockdown.

Poland’s presidential vote in limbo four days before official date
12 hours ago
Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
12 hours ago
ECHR rules in favour of Romania's sacked anti-corruption chief
13 hours ago
Lukashenko seeks Belarus presidential election by late August amid disastrous coronavirus rate
1 day ago
Serbia to end state of emergency, hold general election
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    5 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    13 days ago
  3. COLCHIS: In Georgia, the opposition may become the next COVID casualty
    6 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    3 months ago
  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  2. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    16 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    13 days ago
  4. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss