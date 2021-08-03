Iranian-backed forces suspected of seizing tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iranian-backed forces suspected of seizing tanker in Gulf of Oman
The MV Asphalt Princess photographed when it was named Thalassa Desgagnes. In 2017, the vessel was sold and renamed.
By bne IntelIiNews August 3, 2021

Iranian-backed forces were late on August 3 suspected of being behind the seizure of a tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman.

Britain’s maritime trade agency reported a “potential hijack” by eight to nine armed individuals about 61 nautical miles east of the Emirate of Fujairah. The BBC reported Lloyds List Maritime Intelligence as confirming that a Panama-flagged ship, the MV Asphalt Princess, was hijacked by armed men in the Gulf of Oman and ordered to sail to Iran. The tanker was reportedly heading into the congested approach to the Strait of Hormuz. Around a fifth of seaborne oil exported to world markets passes through the strait. Iran only last week celebrated opening a terminal from where tankers can head directly out to the Indian Ocean, meaning Tehran can now export oil without having to negotiate the Hormuz chokepoint.

The seizure of the tanker also comes just two days before hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi is due to be inaugurated as Iran’s president.

Maritime security analysts at Dryad Global and Aurora Intelligence said the Asphalt Princess was travelling to Sohar, a port on Oman’s northern coast, when it was intercepted.

‘Urgently investigating’

In a statement, the UK Foreign Office said it was “urgently investigating an incident on a vessel off the UAE coast”. The US State Department said it was “too early to offer a judgment” on the incident.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dismissed the reports of Iranian involvement in an apparent hijacking as a pretext for "hostile action" against Tehran. Iran's foreign ministry warned against any attempt to "create a false atmosphere" against Tehran.

The White House called the reports "deeply disturbing".

The incident comes less than a week after an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company was attacked by a drone off Oman. The attack left two security guards, one British and the other Romanian, dead. The US, UK and Israel blamed Iran for the attack. Tehran strongly denied playing any role.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner said the MV Asphalt Princess was owned by a Dubai-based company that had one of its ships hijacked two years ago by the IRGC.

Earlier on August 3, four oil tankers in locations not far from the Asphalt Princess reported that they were "not under command". Such a report usually means the vessel has lost power and cannot steer. One of the ships later began moving, The Associated Press reported. It was not clear if the episode was linked to the events involving the Asphalt Princess.

Turkey’s central bank in a bind as official inflation moves to 5 bp below policy rate

Some analysts now see prospect of rate cuts during remainder of year as off the table.

Exiled Belarusian House activist who disappeared found hanged in woods in Kyiv

Belarusian opposition activist and head of Belarusian House Vitaliy Shishov, who disappeared in Kyiv on August 2, after an extensive search by police has been found hanged in a Kyiv park not far from his home.

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Timanovskaya receives a Polish humanitarian visa

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya has received a humanitarian visa to enter Poland after she refused to be forcibly returned home to Minsk by government officials after she publically criticised her coaches on social media at the week

Turks left with only poor second-hand car choices amid realities of country’s economic crisis

More than half of 2.3mn used cars that changed hands in January to June were more than 10 years-old, while 82% were older than five years-old.

Belarus Olympic sprinter seeks asylum in Europe after escaping from Belarusian government minders during the Tokyo games

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya is seeking asylum in Europe after escaping from Belarusian government minders that were trying to force her to fly home on August 1, where she faces possible arrest and imprisonment.

