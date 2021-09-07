Iskratel and Ukrtelecom launch €12mn fibre network expansion project in Ukraine

Slovenian ICT solutions provider Iskratel said on September 7 it launched a joint €12mn project with Ukrainian telecommunication company Ukrtelecom to expand Ukraine's fibre optic network.

The new three-year partnership between Iskratel and Ukrtelecom, which will be financed by the Ukrainian company and its financial partners, will provide more than 300 locations in various Ukrainian regions with gigabit-capable connectivity, Iskratel said.

Iskratel will use the Passive Optical Network (PON) technology to offer connectivity to 1.3mn people and 530,000 homes. Customers will gain access to speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s, IPTV and other IP-based services.

“The joint programme between Iskratel and Ukrtelecom is playing an increasingly important role in the roll-out of broadband Internet in Ukraine,” Iskratel CEO Zeljko Puljic said in the statement.

“Ukrtelecom is a nationwide telecommunications company with the largest geographical coverage, and we continue in our mission of bridging the digital divide across Ukraine,” Ukrtelecom CEO Yuriy Kurmaz said.

Last year, with a total investment of about €7mn, Iskratel and Ukrtelecom announced a two-year network-construction project and connected more than 200 localities in 13 Ukrainian regions. Previously, in 2019 Ukrtelecom and Iskratel rolled out fibre broadband project for 300 locations.