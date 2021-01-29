Istanbul listed Garanti’s problem loans reach 22% ratio at end of 2020

Istanbul listed Garanti’s problem loans reach 22% ratio at end of 2020
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade January 29, 2021

The problem loans burden of Turkey’s Garanti Bank (GARAN) has expanded to Turkish lira (TRY) 70bn ($9.6bn), or 22% of the TRY315bn of loans on the lender’s books, from TRY59bn, or 19%, at end-September, the bank said on January 28 in a presentation of its Q4 financials.

Garanti wrote down TRY4bn worth of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Q4, with its NPLs falling to a total of TRY14.4bn at end-2020 from TRY18.7bn at end-September. The NPL ratio fell to 4.6% from 6%.

When the TRY4bn write-down is included, the NPLs are seen to stand at TRY18.4bn as of the end of last year, or at 5.8% of loans.

Garanti also noted that “regulatory forbearance” measures made a positive 40bp impact on the NPL ratio, suggesting an actual ratio of 6.2% and a problem loans ratio of 24%.

The bank has delayed (restructured) repayments of TRY40.1bn of loans and has registered 57% of delayed loans as Stage 2 problem loans.

When TRY17bn of unregistered delayed loans are included, the problem loans ratio reaches 29%.

Profit up 1%

Despite all the forbearance, Garanti only reported a 1% y/y increase in its profit to TRY6.24bn versus official inflation of 15% in 2020 while, on a USD basis, its net income fell 19% y/y to $845mn.

The bank’s ROAE (return on average equity) ratio fell to 11% at end-2020 from 12% at end-2019.

If Garanti’s Spanish parent BBVA withdrew its equity and deposited its money at rival Akbank, it would enjoy much better and also riskless returns.

The situation is same for all the local banks and the lenders have not been allowed to distribute dividends from their 2018 and 2019 profits.

On January 29, banking association TBB said that banking watchdog BDDK has allowed the local banks to distribute 10% of their 2020 profits.

This news will be sold as ultra-positive as Bloomberg has been reporting since November that the BDDK was in discussions about the dividend ban.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's Sberbank makes a move in e-commerce with Goods.ru deal

Following war with Armenia, Azerbaijan gains control of lucrative gold mines

State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation

News

Russian court orders Navalny to be remanded in jail until February

A Moscow court on January 28 ordered jailed anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny to be retained in pre-trial detention until February, when he will face a second hearing that could see him sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

The Kremlin launches drive to revive Cold War missile treaties nixed by US

Having bagged a renewal of the START nuclear missile treaty during the first conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, the Kremlin wants to reinstate more of the other lapsed Cold War security deals.

Polish women plan new wave of protests after government bans abortions

Pro-government media portray the protesters as irresponsible for risking other people’s lives by holding mass gatherings during a pandemic.

Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia

But hopes for improvements in Romania and Moldova as reform-minded politicians take power.

Russia's Sberbank makes a move in e-commerce with Goods.ru deal

Russia's largest bank Sberbank has made an important addition to its digital ecosystem Sber by signing a memorandum of intent on the joint development of marketplace Goods.ru, controlled by major electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado.

Russian court orders Navalny to be remanded in jail until February
11 hours ago
The Kremlin launches drive to revive Cold War missile treaties nixed by US
1 day ago
Polish women plan new wave of protests after government bans abortions
1 day ago
Transparency International warns of backsliding in Serbia and Bosnia
1 day ago
Russia's Sberbank makes a move in e-commerce with Goods.ru deal
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    3 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Has Navalny started a revolution?
    5 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    8 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
    4 days ago
  5. Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    19 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    11 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    16 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    15 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss