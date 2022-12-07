Italian PM Meloni outlines new ambitious plan for Africa

Italian PM Meloni outlines new ambitious plan for Africa
Italy’s new plan for Africa will be named after and inspired by historical oil entrepreneur Enrico Mattei (pictured), whose fair policies were highly praised by the independent African governments. / wikicommons
By Marco Cacciati in Berlin December 7, 2022

The Italian PM Giorgia Meloni revealed her government’s new policy towards Africa when speaking at the “Med – Mediterranean dialogues” Conference in Rome last week.

The high-level initiative promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ISPI (Italian Institute for International Political Studies) is held every year, with the aim being to “rethink traditional approaches to the area complementing analyses of current challenges with new ideas and suggestions and to draft a new positive agenda, addressing shared challenges at both the regional and the international level”.

Meloni wishes Italy could “retake its leading role” in Africa, calling her cabinet's new strategy “Piano Mattei” – named after Enrico Mattei, the former CEO and founder of the modern Agip and Eni (the Italian state-owned energy corporation).

Meloni summarised the policy as “a virtuous model of co-operation between Africa and the EU that doesn’t take a predatory stance, but rather a co-operative approach that recognises each state’s identity and potential”.

Pointing out that security and stability in the Mediterranean are in the whole EU’s interest and should be pursued with collective actions, Meloni stressed the importance of helping the pacification and reunification of Libya with the final aim being to “rid the country of foreign mercenaries”. Even though Meloni didn’t elaborate further on this point, she likely hinted at Russian military contractors such as the Wagner group, which supports the Tobruk-based faction led by General Khalifa Haftar in the ongoing Lybian civil conflict.

Libya is the country where most ships carrying migrants originate from, heading on to Lampedusa; the country’s political instability makes it harder for Italy or the EU to make any deal to stem the departures at source. For Meloni’s right-wing party, FDI (Fratelli d’Italia), the eradication of illegal migration ranks high among its priorities.

Meloni also praised the successful co-operation with Algeria – boosted by new deals signed by her predecessor Mario Draghi last summer – which helped Italy to become less dependent on Russian gas. Italy currently imports 45% of its gas from North African countries mostly through the Trans-Mediterranean Pipeline, also named after Enrico Mattei.

Mattei – a capable and headstrong manager who cut his teeth in the Christian Democrat resistance to the fascist regime – died in a plane crash in 1962 in mysterious circumstances. He was loathed by the US and even more by France for his unorthodox policies, which strengthened African irredentism (particularly in Algeria) and weaved closer economic ties with the Soviet Union in a bid to reduce Italian energy dependence on the “Seven Sisters” (a term coined by Mattei himself) – the major oil companies hailing from France, the USA and the UK.

Mattei’s figure is not devoid of controversies but is generally held in high esteem by Italians across the political spectrum for his unrepentant refusal to collude with Western powers at Italy’s expense during the reconstruction years following WWII.

His policies towards Africa were praised by the regional independent governments for their magnanimity; remarkably, Mattei’s Eni offered Algeria and Tunisia a 50-50 partnership for extracting their oil in the 1960s, a much fairer share than the typical deals granted at the time by American or French corporations to African nations.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bond investors rush into high yielding bonds on receding EM debt crisis fears, but the polycrisis pressure is still on

ASH: Turkey is heading to “incumbent democracy”

bneGREEN: Climate paralysis at COP27 as no progress made on 1.5 degrees

Features

PM’s attempt to quell Mongolia’s ‘coal mafia’ protests drowned out by livid crowds

Amid the demonstrations on Ulaanbaatar’s streets Mongolians young and old tell bne IntelliNews of their disillusionment and economic hardship.

Is Russia putting additional pressure on Belarus to join the war?

Lukashenko's and Shoigu's latest meeting in Minsk has spurred new fears that Russia may be putting increased pressure on Belarus to join the war by putting boots on the ground.

Can Russia sneak gas into the EU via a Turkish gas hub?

Russia has been eagerly pushing for the further development of Turkey as a “gas hub” for its gas supplies to Europe. Analysts are asking if this simply a ruse to dodge sanctions and surreptitiously continue to export gas to EU members.

Roddy Scott Foundation providing education to the children of war-torn Pankisi Gorge

Twenty years ago the young freelance photojournalist Roddy Scott was killed by Russian forces in the Pankisi gorge in Georgia, a refuge for terrorists and a transit point into neighbouring Chechnya during the war there.

Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell

Majority strived to keep the youth-led demonstrations peaceful, but the bitterness now held towards top officials runs deep and was clear for all to see.

PM’s attempt to quell Mongolia’s ‘coal mafia’ protests drowned out by livid crowds
5 hours ago
Is Russia putting additional pressure on Belarus to join the war?
17 hours ago
Can Russia sneak gas into the EU via a Turkish gas hub?
1 day ago
Roddy Scott Foundation providing education to the children of war-torn Pankisi Gorge
1 day ago
Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    2 days ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    2 days ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman arrested in London on money-laundering charges
    3 days ago
  5. Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves at sharpest pace in more than five years
    6 days ago
  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    2 days ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    2 days ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss