Kazakh central bank sells $489mn from $62bn rainy day oil fund

By bne IntelliNews February 6, 2020

The Kazakh central bank sold $489.4mn from its $62bn rainy day oil fund, the National Fund, on Kazakhstan’s domestic market in January for the purpose of financing the state budget, the regulator said on February 5.

The announcement marks the first time ever that the central bank has disclosed a monthly currency sales figure as regards the sovereign fund, but the nation is known to tap into the fund routinely for financing government spending. It is also believed by some observers that the central bank uses unofficial currency sales from the fund to support and manipulate the national currency, the tenge, without officially reporting any interventions. 

The central bank also transferred a total of KZT575bn (€1.38bn) from a tenge account of the rainy day fund to the budget last month, it added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkish central bank launches biggest government debt buybacks in over decade as foreigners dump bonds

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has launched its biggest government debt buybacks in over a decade, helping fill a void left by foreigners, Bloomberg wrote on February 4. Acting ... more

Romania’s Banca Transilvania plans another takeover in Moldova

Banca Transilvania (BT), the biggest financial group in Romania, plans to take over Microinvest, the leader of the non-bank financial market in Moldova specialised in financing micro-enterprises, BT ... more

Further Turkey rate cut on Jan 16 expected by 13 of 21 surveyed economists

Thirteen of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters said they expected that the Turkish central bank would bring in another rate cut at its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on January 16. The ... more

Most Read

  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    3 days ago
  2. Brexit pushes money app Revolut to shift payment operations to Ireland and Lithuania
    4 days ago
  3. Banks on the run: odds shorten on Turkey losing both Unicredit and HSBC
    2 days ago
  4. Returning migrants and trade disruptions: eastern EU members anticipate the cost of Brexit
    8 days ago
  5. Russia’s TCS Group ventures into fintech in Europe
    1 day ago
  1. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    3 days ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    28 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    21 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    16 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss