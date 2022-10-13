Kazakh GDP grows 2.8% y/y in Jan-Sept

Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 2.8% in the first nine months of this year, Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said at an October 11 government meeting.

Growth was mainly driven by surges in the mining, agricultural, information and communication, transportation and warehousing, manufacturing, trade and construction sectors.

The period saw foreign trade expanding by 36.3%, reaching $86.3bn.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said at the meeting that budget revenues amounted to KZT1.177tn ($23.3bn) in the period.

Agricultural production grew by 6.9% y/y to KZT6.8tn ($14.2bn) in the period, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev said.