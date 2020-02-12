Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January

Kazakhstan's industrial output rose by 4.1% y/y in January, according to figures released by the State Statistics Committee on February 11.

Growth was mainly supported by a rise in the Central Asian country’s copper ore mining sector, which expanded by 26% y/y to 10.7mn tonnes in the period.

Oil output fell slightly by 0.2% to 8mn tonnes in January. Output this year is expected to stay unchanged from last year based on the government’s current plans.

Electricity generation rose by 2.4% to 10.2bn kWh - the rise contrasts reported declines in electricity output in early months of 2019 and in several previous years. Some analysts previously suggested the decline in electricity generation in the previous years was inconsistent with reports of rising output in other energy-intensive sectors, putting in question the rising industrial output figures.

Portland cement output registered a 8.1% y/y decline to 300,000 tonnes in the month.

Petrol production jumped 12.8% y/y to 400,000 tonnes - much of this rise in output was thanks to the completion of modernisation works at refineries last year.

Flour output stood at 200,000 tonnes, marking a 10.1% annual decline from January 2019.