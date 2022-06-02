Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI registers growth following period of disruption due to Ukraine war

Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI registers growth following period of disruption due to Ukraine war
The Kazakh PMI was back in the black in May, expanding to 52 after contracting in the last two months, due to the shock of the war in Ukraine. / bne IntelliNews.
By bne IntelIiNews June 2, 2022

The Kazakh manufacturing sector signalled a return to growth in May following a period of disruption caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia, according to the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey data from Tengri Partners and IHS Markit.

The index posted 52.0 in May, after posting 49 in April. The headline Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure measure of manufacturing performance. Any figure below 50.0 represents a deterioration. Growth began recovering as renewed increases in output and new orders were recorded, with purchasing activity raised accordingly and workforce numbers held broadly stable.

Output rose for the first time in three months. Higher output requirements and rising new orders led firms to expand their purchasing activity for the first time in six months. At the same time, stocks of purchases continued to fall significantly as inputs were used to support production.

Employment was broadly unchanged for the second month running in May. Some firms increased staffing levels in line with greater output requirements, but others reported difficulties in recruiting specialist staff.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said: 

"The latest PMI data point to a revival in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector after a challenging period following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. While issues around logistics continued to hamper efforts to secure inputs, the picture for demand was more positive as new orders returned to growth, feeding through to higher production.”

"Operations are likely to remain tricky for some time, but should the supply-side headwinds start to ease then there is the potential for growth to be sustained," he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

FinMin’s maneuvering slips Russia into default, bonds-for-rubles in question

European Commission says Romania meets none of the euro adoption criteria

Czech manufacturing sector posts slight fall in May

Data

Services and industry lift Hungary’s Q1 growth to 8.2%

The outlook for the remaining part of the year is grimmer, due to the impacts of the war, the cutback in public investments and government transfers running out.

Czech manufacturing sector posts slight fall in May

Purchasing Managers’ Index falls to 52.3 points, down from 54.4 in April.

Polish PMI indicates first worsening in business conditions since mid-2020

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 3.9 points to 48.5 in May.

Business conditions in Turkish manufacturing sector stayed subdued in May shows latest PMI data

Muted customer demand and ongoing price pressures noted. Economic slowdown in Europe a headache for exporters.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI back in the black, despite the war shocks

The S&P Russian manufacturing PMI was back in positive territory in May, posting an expansion of 50.8, up from 48.2 in April as the chart shows. Any number above the no-change 50 indicates an expansion.

Services and industry lift Hungary’s Q1 growth to 8.2%
1 hour ago
Czech manufacturing sector posts slight fall in May
4 hours ago
Polish PMI indicates first worsening in business conditions since mid-2020
4 hours ago
Business conditions in Turkish manufacturing sector stayed subdued in May shows latest PMI data
7 hours ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI back in the black, despite the war shocks
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    2 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    1 day ago
  3. Russia seeks ‘new Mariupol’ in the Donbas
    6 days ago
  4. Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
    6 days ago
  5. Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident
    30 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    2 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    29 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    24 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    23 days ago
  5. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss