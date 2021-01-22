Kazakhstan carries out 350 major road works in 2020

By bne IntelIiNews January 22, 2021

Kazakhstan carried out 350 major road works in 2020 at a total cost of $565mn, World Highways reported.

Repairs were carried out on 3,221km of local roads, while 541km of highways were upgraded. Around 75% of local roads were now in a “good condition” in Kazakhstan, compared to 71% in 2019.

Further upgrades to roads are expected in 2021.

One project involves the development of a highway connecting the commercial capital Almaty with neighbouring Kyrgyzstan. The Asian Development Bank-supported (ADB-supported) project is still under consideration as options for the shorter routes require a drastic increase in costs due to the construction of tunnel sections of either 14.6km, 16km or 12km.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

UNDP in Kazakhstan launches second phase of Eco-Damu Loan Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan has launched the second phase of the Eco-Damu Loan Programme for the period of 2020-2024. The launch was jointly ... more

ADB appoints Kazakh national Eugene Zhukov as director general of Central and West Asia Regional Department

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) last week appointed a Kazakh national, Eugene Zhukov, as director general of its Central and West Asia Regional Department. ... ... more

EDB says its prepared to finance COVID-19 vaccine production in EEU states

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is “prepared” to finance the development of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine production in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states, ... more

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    3 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    6 days ago
  3. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    4 days ago
  4. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    10 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    14 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    3 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    6 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    10 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss