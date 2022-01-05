Kazakhstan President Tokayev calls on CSTO to send peacekeepers as protests spin out of control

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested military help from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) of five ex-Soviet states that promised to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as anti-government protests there spin out of control in the last day.

The move was late on January 5 confirmed by the current CSTO chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, in a statement posted on his Facebook account. He said that the alliance would send peacekeeping forces "for a limited period of time".

The CSTO is the regional security arrangement and includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia.

The protests could potentially turn bloody after social media showed protesters being armed with machine guns and RPGs following a raid on an armoury in Almaty on January 5. There have also already been reports of shooting and eight policemen were reportedly killed in clashes on the same day.

The protests started at the weekend over soaring prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is wisely used to fuel cars. In the next two days the protests spread over the whole country but have been particularly large in the commercial capital Almaty.

Tokayev quickly offered concessions to the protesters and reintroduced caps on the price of LPG and sacked the government, replacing the Prime Minister. But it quickly became apparent that the concessions were too little, too late as protests became violent.

Several administrative buildings in Almaty were set on fire and over 190 hospitalized, mostly policemen, as the country’s riot police and security forces failed to take control of the situation.

Tokayev tone hardened dramatically over the course of January 5 as the situation deteriorated. He claimed that the unrest is the work of “hooligans”, “financially motivated plotters” and foreign-trained "terrorist gangs".

Kate Mallinson, an expert on Central Asia at the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House in London, was on January 5 quoted by the BBC as saying that the protests were "symptomatic of very deep-seated and simmering anger and resentment at the failure of the Kazakh government to modernise their country and introduce reforms that impact people at all levels".

Tokayev said the same day he had "appealed to the heads of CSTO states," members of the post-Soviet Collective Security Treaty Organization, "to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming this terrorist threat."

Moscow has provided security assurances to all five other members of the alliance, including contributions to a combined Collective Rapid Reaction Force and Collective Rapid Deployment Force to tackle drug trafficking and terrorism.

Moscow has reportedly been readying forces to move to Kazakhstan. There have already been reports that Russian special forces participated in an operation to retake control of the airport in Almaty that was briefly captured by the protesters on January 5.

Analysts have questioned Russia’s ability to respond to the crisis as the troops that would normally travel to Central Asia from Russia’s Central Military District have largely been redeployed to the Western Military district near Ukraine.

CSTO units regularly hold joint exercises, and their latest manoeuvres in October were conducted in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the wake of the take over of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

"Taking into account the appeal of the President of Kazakhstan, who expects the support of the CSTO in overcoming the established situation in Kazakhstan," Pashinyan stated after a phone call Wednesday with Tokayev. "As the Chairman of the CPC Assembly Security Council, I am starting immediate consultations with the leaders of the CSTO countries."