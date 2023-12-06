Kazakhstan's November services PMI shows first contraction in eight months

Kazakhstan's November services PMI shows first contraction in eight months
*RED LINE = Tengri Partners Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI Output Index / Tengri Partners, S&P Global PMI
By bne IntelliNews December 6, 2023

Kazakhstan’s services sector recorded its first contraction in November following eight months of expansion, according to the business activity reading of the Tengri Partners purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the month.

The reading showed a PMI score of 49.2 in November, down from 51.1 registered in October. Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said: "The Kazakh services sector saw demand trends weaken midway through the final quarter. As a result, firms recorded a fresh contraction in new business, which fed through to a decline in services activity. That said, in both the cases, the rates of contraction were modest overall. In part reflective of the renewed falls in activity and new orders, job shedding became more prominent during November as firms cut their staffing levels at the strongest pace since February.”

“Despite the lapse in demand, firms retained their positive attitude regarding the 12-month outlook for activity, which remained historically elevated and strengthened in November. Moreover, inflationary pressures continued to retreat," he added. 

Related Content

COP28: Greenpeace asks if nine European oil and gas majors are “getting away with murder”

Transition risks for petrostates higher than ever, says report

Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COP28: Greenpeace asks if nine European oil and gas majors are “getting away with murder”

Transition risks for petrostates higher than ever, says report

Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999

Data

Industrial prices in Romania resume growth in September-October as energy prices remain elevated

Industrial prices in Romania increased by 2.4% in September-October.

Slovak GDP grew by 1.1% y/y in Q3

GDP also up by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter as trade surplus makes up for lower domestic demand.

Russia’s services PMI posts 52.2 in November as growth cools, but remains comfortably in the black

Russian service providers recorded a modest expansion in business activity during November, according to the latest PMI survey from S&P Global, but the rate of growth slowed somewhat from October.

Employment in Romania up 1.3% y/y in Q3

Largest number of jobs created in construction, IT&C and hospitality sectors.

Czech GDP dropped by 0.7% y/y and by 0.5% q/q in 3Q23

Czechia remains the only EU country not to have recovered its pre-pandemic level of output.

Industrial prices in Romania resume growth in September-October as energy prices remain elevated
5 hours ago
Slovak GDP grew by 1.1% y/y in Q3
5 hours ago
Russia’s services PMI posts 52.2 in November as growth cools, but remains comfortably in the black
1 day ago
Employment in Romania up 1.3% y/y in Q3
1 day ago
Czech GDP dropped by 0.7% y/y and by 0.5% q/q in 3Q23
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    9 days ago
  2. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia
    4 days ago
  4. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    2 days ago
  5. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    9 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago

Reports

SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n` LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304454) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1
Dismiss