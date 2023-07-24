Kazakhstan to begin Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan in October

Kazakhstan is set to commence the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan in October, Trend.az has reported.

Chairman of the management board of state-run QazaqGaz, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, recently visited facilities in Atyrau region to inspect progress on preparatory work for the Kazakhstan section of the Central Asia-Centre gas pipeline system, the media outlet said.

The pipeline system is intended for the transport of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakh territory.

In May, QazaqGaz and Russia's Gazprom signed their agreement on the transportation of natural gas via Kazakhstan to consumers in Uzbekistan. The annual volume of gas supply under the agreement is projected to reach nearly 2.8bn cubic metres.