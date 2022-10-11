Kenyan president aims to facilitate IPOs of up to 10 state firms over coming 12 months

By bne IntelliNews October 11, 2022

Kenyan President William Ruto has announced plans to sell shares in up to 10 state-owned companies on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) within the next 12 months while acknowledging a number of legal hurdles must first be removed.

“In the next 12 months, we will have between six and 10 companies listed... I promise we will deliver on that commitment,” Ruto said in a speech at the NSE on Tuesday (October 11).

Initial public offerings (IPOs) could help achieve what Ruto has called the democratization of wealth, he said, and boost government coffer without having to borrow from external markets.

Kenya cancelled a Eurobond issue and a syndicated loan this year due to unfavourable costs of borrowing, while Ruto was deputy president. The IPOs, and a proposal that he announced to introduce domestic US dollar-denominated bonds are part of his plan as head of state to further diversify fundraising sources. 

Credit Bank Ltd. and Bio Food Products Ltd. are in the process of preparing for listings, Ruto said. He encouraged other private companies to follow their lead and pledged to work to resolve tax issues that have dissuaded others from turning to the NSE.

“I want to promise the private sector whatever tax issue may arise, as the government, we are willing to work with you so that we can remove any impediment,” Ruto said. “We are ready to forgive some sins.”

Ruto said he will need to work to amend the privatization law introduced in 2005, thwarting the purpose for which the legislation was created, he said.

For his part, NSE chairperson Kiprono Kittony said the NSE marketplace will help highlight opportunities for global companies looking for international expansion specifically in Africa.

“The Market Place will provide a platform for Kenya to communicate investment opportunities to the world, positioning the country as a hub for trade and investments, enabling Kenya to attract FDI across various sectors,” Kittony said, as quoted by The Star.

