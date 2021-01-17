Kosovo approves €222.4mn recovery package for 2021

Kosovo’s government announced on January 15 it approved €222.4mn as part of the economic recovery package for 2021 to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kosovo’s PM Avdullah Hoti said that this package will allow support for the health sector, the police and low-income families to continue.

Meanwhile Kosovo eased restrictions after the number of coronavirus cases started to fall. On January 16 Kosovo reported 363 new coronavirus infections and six deaths, RTK reported.

The curfew in the municipalities in the ‘red zone’ which are at high risk of infection was cut by an hour and a half and now starts from 9.30 pm and ends at 5 am instead 8 pm to 5 am. Businesses in the red zone will be allowed to work until 9 pm.

In areas with medium and low risk of infections, bars and restaurants as well as stores will be allowed to work until 10 pm instead 8 pm under the previous measures.

The number of people allowed at public gatherings was increased to 50 instead only four.