Kosovo’s annual inflation speeds up to 2.4% y/y in June

Kosovo’s annual inflation speeded up to 2.4% in June, following a 2% inflation a month earlier, the statistics office said on July 12.

Kosovo turned to annual inflation in February this year, which has been speeding up gradually every month, after being in deflation since July 2020, except in December.

In monthly terms, Kosovo’s inflation was flat in June, following a 0.2% deflation in May. Compared to the reference year 2015, the index was up 7.9%.

Year on year, the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) prices in the IT sector increased the most in June, by 15.8%, followed by transport prices (+8.9%).

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices edged up by 0.2% y/y, and dropped 0.6% m/m.

Only the prices of clothing and footwear fell y/y in the sixth month of the year by 0.8%.

In 2020, Kosovo posted a slim annual average inflation rate of 0.2%, compared to 2.7% a year earlier.

The World Bank expects Kosovo to post an average annual inflation of 0.7% in 2021.