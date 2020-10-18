Kosovo’s PM sacks heads of police, customs and tax directorate

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti dismissed the head of the police, as well as directors of Kosovo’s customs and the national tax agency on October 16.

The reasons for the dismissals were not provided, but it was hinted that there were taken due to the officials' poor performance.

“Prime Minister Hoti, in accordance with the legal powers and based on the performance report, dismissed Rashit Qalaj from the position of general director of Kosovo Police,” the government said in the statement.

Samedin Mehmeti was appointed as acting general director of Kosovo Police.

Hoti also sacked Ibrahim Xhaka as director of Kosovo’s customs and Ilir Murtezai, the head of the national tax agency, and replaced them with Bajram Rexha and Ekrem Hysenaj respectively.