Kosovo’s PM self-isolates after being in contact with suspected coronavirus case

Kosovo’s outgoing Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced on May 11 that he will stay in self-isolation after coming into contact with a person suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post Kurti explained that he was in contact with an official from the Ministry of European Integration who has had physical contact with an individual that has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am in solitary confinement in the apartment until the results of the testing come out. We will perform the tasks from a distance with the same dedication,” Kurti said.

The staff from his office and the Ministry of European Integration will also self-isolate.

Kosovo reported no new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. So far 115 people have been infected and nine have died.

On May 8, Kosovo's government agreed to take a $48mn loan from the World Bank aimed to prevent, detect and respond to the threats of COVID-19 pandemic and to strengthen the public health system in Kosovo.