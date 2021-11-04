Latvia declares state of emergency after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latvia declares state of emergency after spike in COVID-19 cases
Less than 60% of Latvians are fully vaccinated, which is the fourth-worst vaccination rate in the European Union after Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.
By bne IntelliNews November 4, 2021

Latvia has declared a three-month state of emergency starting from November 8 following a spike in COVID-19 infections to record levels. 

A total of 2,347 new cases of the infection were added to Latvia's tally on November 4, according to the country’s Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC). Of that number, 1,624 were unvaccinated persons, or persons not fully vaccinated, and 723 were fully vaccinated. The total number of cases detected since the start of the pandemic now stands at 226,860. Of 26,136 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 9% were positive.

Under the new rules, masks are now obligatory in all buildings accessible by the general public and anyone employed in government must have a vaccine by November 15 at the latest. Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to shop for food and other essential items in designated stores and only shops considered essential will be allowed to open at weekends. All Latvians are being encouraged to work from home where possible.

Less than 60% of Latvians are fully vaccinated, which is the fourth-worst vaccination rate in the European Union after Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

On November 4, the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, supported amendments to the law which provide for the right of employers to fire employees who do not have an interoperable certificate of vaccination or recovery. 52 MPs voted for the amendments, 27 against, two abstained.

The employee is also entitled to resign without observing the one-month period in advance as stipulated by Labour Law.

Previously, the rules applied only to workers in healthcare, education, and social care, but now have been extended to all positions where there is contact with customers or where the employer deems a certificate to be necessary for other reasons.

Lithuania said on November 3 it is planning to send 201,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 to neighbouring Latvia.

“Latvia is currently in a very unfavorable situation in terms of vaccine quantities it has booked and the manufacturer's supply schedules, so [the country] has asked for help, so that they could balance their schedules,” the Lithuanian health minister Arunas Dulkys was quoted as saying.

The doses would be sent as humanitarian aid by November 19.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Coal dominates at COP26 as more countries join the clean transition

Lithuanian company Run Engineering accused of busting EU sanctions, to sue its Russian partner

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE

News

Sberbank Europe to sell Hungarian unit and four other subsidiaries in CEE region

Buyer is Serbian tycoon Miodrag Kostic, who has built a financial empire with AIK Banka and Gorenjska Banka of Slovenia.

Czech central bank unleashes highest rate hike since 1997 to fight surging inflation

Two-week repo rate raised by 125 basis points to 1.75%.

Books covered early in Russia’s Mercury Retail IPO

EBRD lifts emerging Europe forecasts but warns of threats ahead

The EBRD has increased its 2021 GDP growth projection for the emerging Europe and SEMED regions where it operates to 5.5% after a strong performance in H1.

German MEP urges Albania to stop “mass killing” of street dogs

Martin Buschmann says Albania must follow EU regulations on animal protection as it works towards accession.

Sberbank Europe to sell Hungarian unit and four other subsidiaries in CEE region
2 hours ago
Czech central bank unleashes highest rate hike since 1997 to fight surging inflation
2 hours ago
Books covered early in Russia’s Mercury Retail IPO
5 hours ago
EBRD lifts emerging Europe forecasts but warns of threats ahead
10 hours ago
German MEP urges Albania to stop “mass killing” of street dogs
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    13 days ago
  2. Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to European energy security: Germany
    3 days ago
  3. Erdogan reportedly pulls out of COP26 after security downgrade
    3 days ago
  4. Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey now Ukraine’s top foreign investor, with already booming free trade set to grow further
    3 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    21 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    15 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    13 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    13 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss