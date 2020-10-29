Latvia’s retail trade turnover grew by 5.9% y/y in September 2020

Latvia’s retail trade turnover grew by 5.9% y/y in September 2020
By bne IntelliNews October 29, 2020

Total retail trade turnover rose by 5.9% y/y in September, showed data from Latvia’s Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) released on October 29. 

Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 5.3% y/y. Retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sales of automotive fuel) increased by 3.5%, but retail sales of automotive fuel were up by 13.4%. 

The most notable annual turnover growth was registered in retail sales of electrical household appliances in specialised stores (of 32.9%), retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods (14.0%) and retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products (9.0%). A significant turnover decline was registered in retail sales via mail order houses or via the internet (of 19.5%), retail sales in stalls or markets (14.1%) and retail sales of clothing, footwear and leather goods (7.8%).

Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.2% , not taking into account the calendar influence.

Month-on-month, in September 2020, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises rose by 0.4%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 0.5%. Retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 0.4% and retail sales of automotive fuel by 0.1%.

The most notable monthly turnover growth in September was registered in retail sales of electrical household appliances in specialised stores (of 9.6%), retail sales via mail order houses or via the internet (5.7%) and retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods (2.2%). The largest turnover drop was registered in retail sales of clothing, footwear and leather goods (of 4.6%), retail sales of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (3.7%) and retail sales in stalls or markets (3.1%).

 

