Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president
"Support for Ukraine, a very strong policy when it comes to the Russian aggression" and continued active participation in "Nato and the EU as the cornerstones of our foreign policy" would mean "no surprises, no changes", Rinkevics said. / bne IntelliNews
By `Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius May 31, 2023

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics was elected President of Latvia in the third round of voting on May 31,  with 52 votes out of the 100 MPs participating in the election. For a president to be elected, the candidate needes to collect at least 51 votes.

Three presidential candidates were running for office: diaspora activist Elina Pinto, entrepreneur Uldis Pilens and Rinkevics. In the third round, 25 MPs still voted for Pilens.

The election could damage the ruling three-party coalition, which has been unable to agree on a single candidate. The election of Rinkevics could precipitate the formation of a new coalition under the ruling New Unity party as the other two coalition parties are unhappy about New Unity holding the presidency as well as the premiership.

Rinkevics said immediately after being elected: "I would like to say thanks to those who supported me and those who did not. I think that this process, the discussions with my rivals, showed Latvian democracy at a very high level. I will do everything so that our country blossoms and so that our society is unified, and I am ready to cooperate with the Saeima [the Latvian parliament[ and the government," reported eng.lsm.lv, the English-language version of Latvian national broadcaster LSM.

Rinkevics told LSM that Latvia would continue on its Western-oriented path. "Support for Ukraine, a very strong policy when it comes to the Russian aggression" and continued active participation in "Nato and the EU as the cornerstones of our foreign policy" would mean "no surprises, no changes", he said.

Before the decisive vote, Prime Minister Krisjanis Kariņs told LSM he was fully focused on Rinkevics securing the presidency but refused to be drawn on whether there would be imminent changes in the composition of his government.

Before the vote, Pilens had  the support of the United List (16 votes), Latvia First (9 votes), and unaffiliated Glorija Grevcova (1 vote). Rinkevics was supported by the New Unity (26 votes). Pinto had the clear support of the Progressives (10 votes).

In the first and second round sof voting, 42 MPs voted for Edgars Rinkevics. In the first round, Pilens was supported by his United List party and Latvia First; Rinkevics got the support of his New Unity party and the Union of Greens and Farmers; Elina Pinto got the votes of Progressives. The National Alliance and For Stability! factions  voted against all three candidates. Since the president was not elected in the second round, the candidate with the least votes withdrew, in this case Elina Pinto.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Macron makes the weather in Eastern Europe

Vote for new Latvian president could break up ruling coalition

BALKAN BLOG: Political upheavals force uneasy new alliances

News

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north

Kurti defiant in the face of strong criticism from Kosovo's Western allies.

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

Western countries haven't imposed sanctions on Russian fertiliser exports, but the Kremlin claims trade is hampered by difficulty processing payments, and obtaining vessels and insurance

Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP

Budget is based on optimistic forecast of 4% economic growth next year and includes halving of windfall taxes on banks, pharmaceutical companies and energy suppliers.

EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law

PiS government sparks yet another conflict with EU Commission, which says it "will not hesitate to take immediate action as necessary".

Teachers strike puts Romania’s ruling coalition at risk

Thousands of teachers marched through Bucharest calling for higher wages but with tax revenues well below target the government can’t afford a pay rise.

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north
3 hours ago
Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says
11 hours ago
Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP
16 hours ago
EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law
16 hours ago
Teachers strike puts Romania’s ruling coalition at risk
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    3 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    3 days ago
  5. Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections
    7 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    21 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    22 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss