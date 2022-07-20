Lithuania’s foreign minister faces interpellation over Kaliningrad transit sanctions

Lithuania’s foreign minister faces interpellation over Kaliningrad transit sanctions
By bne IntelliNews July 20, 2022

Lithuania’s opposition MPs announced on July 20 they are spearheading an interpellation motion against Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis over his handling of EU sanctions on Russian goods transiting via Lithuania to Kaliningrad.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, Lithuania ceased the transit of sanctioned goods between mainland Russia and the exclave of Kaliningrad in mid-June, saying it was implementing EU sanctions.

However, the European Commission subsequently issued specifications that rail transportation of non-military goods to Kaliningrad will be allowed.

Social Democratic MP Gintautas Paluckas said opposition MPs were setting up a consultative group to write down the questions for the minister.

“The Social Democrats will put their signatures under the interpellation motion,” he said.

MP Dainius Gaizauskas of the opposition Farmers and Greens Union (LVZS) said his party would also support an interpellation motion against Landsbergis.

“I think we should have a format to have the minister answer a lot of questions, very specific ones and very clearly, from the rostrum of the parliament,” Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the Democratic Union For Lithuania, told reporters, LRT.lt, the website of Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT, reported on July 20.

Skvernelis told reporters that the interpellation procedure will be aimed at getting answers to a growing number of questions surrounding the Kaliningrad transit, rather than removing the minister from his post.

At least 29 MPs need to sign an interpellation motion and submit it to a member of the cabinet. The latter then has two weeks to answer the questions in writing.

Meanwhile, Landsbergis retorted that “internal disputes” over the Kaliningrad transit controversy could give Russia additional trump cards.

“What I would like most of all is that we do not give additional trump cards to our opponents – real opponents, not opponents in the parliament, but real enemies of Lithuania,” Landsbergis told reporters on July 20.

Asked whether the opposition’s interpellation would be such a “trump card”, however, Landsbergis said no.

News

Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty

The gathering had been intended to create regional solidarity in the face of overbearing pressure from China, Russia.

ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation

Rate hike made in response to accelerating inflation after consumer prices in the Eurozone grew by 8.6% y/y in June.

Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries

Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow with a government mandate to buy an additional 700mcm of gas from Russia in addition to the 4.5bcm under a long-term agreement with Gazprom.

Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package

The 27 EU ambassadors have approved the seventh package of sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, including boycotting Russian largest lender Sber (Sberbank), a gold embargo and sanctions against another 50 individuals and entities.

Ukraine's central bank devalues hryvnia rate to 36.5686 to the dollar

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has adjusted the official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the US dollar by 25% to UAH36.5686/$, the bank said in a statement on July 21.

Reports

