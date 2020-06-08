Lithuanian CPI growth eases further to just 0.3% y/y in May

Lithuanian CPI growth eases further to just 0.3% y/y in May
By bne IntelliNews June 8, 2020

The Lithuanian consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.3% y/y in May, easing 0.7pp versus the annual reading the preceding month, Statistics Lithuania said on June 8.

Once again, the slowdown came mainly on the back of prices falling in the housing and transport sectors, an effect of the falling oil prices because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that depressed the global oil market. Headline inflation could continue along the downward slope in the coming months, as the lockdown-induced economic crisis is expected to hit the labour market and household incomes, hurting demand.

Lithuania's economy is forecast to contract 7.9% in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic, the European Commission said in early May.

CPI was held back by prices falling 8.3% y/y in the second-most weighted transport segment, versus a decline of 4.8% y/y the preceding month. Prices also fell 4.1% y/y in housing, deepening the decline rate from -3.6% y/y in March. 

Elsewhere, prices also declined 2.1% y/y in clothing and footwear (-0.6% y/y previously).

Hovering just above the zero line, price growth in the fifth month still managed to extend the inflationary trend in Lithuania to 53 months straight. However feeble, growth in the headline CPI was driven by a 2.8% y/y increase in the most-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages segment. That, however, was a slowdown of 0.6pp versus the y/y expansion in April.

Prices also expanded 3.3% y/y in the fourth-most weighted alcoholic beverages and tobacco segment, data also showed. Growth in that segment came in at 3.7% y/y the preceding month.

Prices also grew 1.2% y/y (1.5% y/y in April) in recreation and culture and 4.8% y/y (April: 5% y/y) in health care. The hard-hit accommodation and restaurant sector saw prices expand 5.8% y/y (April: 5.7% y/y)

Overall, prices of goods retreated 1.6% y/y in May (after falling 0.4% y/y the preceding month) while services became 4.8% more expensive in annual terms (April: 4.5% y/y).

In monthly terms, the CPI fell 0.5% y/y in May after inching up 0.1% m/m in April.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bne's Despair Index paints a mixed picture during the corona storm

EIB loans €70m to Estonia’s Eesti Energa to improve broadband internet access

“Stop Covid” app reportedly most popular in Latvia

Data

Turkey fortifies imports wall a little more

38 communiques in Official Gazette change tariff rates on 150 products. Desired fruits of import compression not visible in trade data yet.

No room for complacency amid new corona outbreaks in emerging Europe

Surge in new COVID-19 cases in Caucasus, Moldova and Poland, while fresh outbreaks in Balkans show virus not yet under control.

Turkey’s public finances no longer “pillar of strength” they once were says Capital

Debt-to-GDP ratio will continue to rise and, as investors demand a higher premium to hold Turkish sovereign debt, local currency bond yields will probably drift higher over coming years, analysis concludes.

Hungarian tourism collapses in April

Hungary's tourism sector had a record year in 2019, but suffered an immediate blow after border restrictions were introduced from mid-March. Industry insiders say it will take years to recover.

Turkey sees unexpected rise in inflation as lira weakness pushes up prices

Elevated food and energy prices counter downward impact on demand of coronavirus crisis. Despite development, further rate cut still anticipated.

Turkey fortifies imports wall a little more
14 hours ago
No room for complacency amid new corona outbreaks in emerging Europe
16 hours ago
Turkey’s public finances no longer “pillar of strength” they once were says Capital
1 day ago
Hungarian tourism collapses in April
2 days ago
Turkey sees unexpected rise in inflation as lira weakness pushes up prices
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    4 months ago
  3. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    13 days ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    12 days ago
  5. Poland reports record numbers of coronavirus cases during weekend
    2 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    20 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    13 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    15 days ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    12 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss