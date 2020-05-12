Lithuanian PPI sinks to -15.5% y/y in April as COVID-19 bites

By bne IntelliNews May 12, 2020

Lithuanian producer prices crashed 15.5% y/y in April, once again driven by crashing oil prices in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, data released by Statistics Lithuania on May 12 showed.

The fall deepened after factory gate prices slid 8.9% y/y in March, making April the third consecutive month in which the PPI accelerated fall. Meanwhile, headline inflation growth eased 0.8pp to 1% y/y in April, the country’s statistics office said on May 11.

The annual fall in the PPI in April was driven by a 16.7% y/y decline in the most weighted manufacturing segment. That marked a steep fall compared to a decline of 9.4% y/y the preceding month.

Within the manufacturing segment, prices of refined petroleum products crashed 60.5% y/y, an effect of the global oil market depression caused by the pandemic. That compares to a fall of 38.6% y/y in March.

The utility segment saw factory gate prices drop 2% y/y in the fourth month, versus a reduction of 2.8% y/y in March.

Prices in the mining and quarrying sector accelerated decline to 3.2% y/y in April, after a fall of 2% y/y the preceding month.

In the water supply segment, prices inched down 0.1% y/y in April after increasing 1.8% in annual terms in February.

In monthly terms, PPI slid 5.3% in April after falling 7.3% month on month in March, data also showed.

Data

Lithuanian CPI growth eases to 1% y/y in April

The slowdown came mainly on the back of prices falling in the housing and transport sectors, an effect of the falling oil prices because of the coronavirus pandemic that depressed the global oil market.

Pandemic causes 76.8% slump in Croatia’s tourist arrivals in March

Croatia’s large tourism sector is expected to suffer further due to the pandemic, with government estimates of the decline in revenues this year ranging from 60% to 90%.

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 2.1% in April

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 2.1% in April year on year from 2.3% in March, according to the State Statistics Service. Month-on-month inflation remained flat at 0.8% compared to March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approval rating falls to a two-decade low, but support for extending his rule is up

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has slipped to its lowest level in more than two decades of 59% in April from 63% in March, according to independent pollster the Levada Center.

Russian unemployment could top 10% if lockdown lasts more than a month

The number of unemployed people in Russia may grow to 5-7mn people in 2020 due to the stop-shock caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, says Alexander Safonov, Vice-Rector of the Financial University.

