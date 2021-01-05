Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November

Slovenia’s net electricity generation declined 19% month on month to 1,411 GWh in November, after jumping 24% m/m in the previous month, the country’s statistics office said. At the annual level, the electricity output fell by 8% in November.

Compared to November 2019, generation in hydropower plants plunged by 38%, but was 28% higher y/y in thermal power plants. The output of the Krsko nuclear power plant rose 1% y/y.



Slovenia's power consumption in November 2020 was 1,190 GWh, up 1% compared to the previous month.



In line with the higher production in thermal power plants, fuel consumption also increased and was 36% higher than in November 2019.



In November 2020, 569 GWh of electricity in Slovenia was imported and 750 GWh was exported. Compared to the same month last year, imports in November increased by 4% and exports fell by 11%.