Lower oil and gas prices dragged down Albania’s PPI in 4Q20

Albania’s Producer Price Index (PPI) stood at 98.7 points in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 3.4% year-on-year decease, according to statistics office Instat. Meanwhile, the index achieved a month-on-month increase of 0.6%.

The PPI was dragged down the most by the mining and quarrying segment, which decreased by 18.1% y/y, and specifically by prices in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas; auxiliary services, which slumped by 33.9%.

There was a much more modest y/y decrease in the manufacturing PPI of just 0.7%, within which the PPI for metallurgy fell by 4.9% and manufacturing of papers and paper products by 3.9%.

On the domestic market the PPI was down by 2.1% y/y, while the export price index fell by 5.3%, led by a 26.6% drop for prices in mining and quarrying.