Lukashenko: I am no enemy of the people
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
Armenia’s PM cautions conflict with Azerbaijan “still not settled” after trilateral meeting with Putin
MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
World Bank improves Ukraine's growth forecast in 2021 from 1.5% to 3%
Ukraine's banking sector ends 2020 with best monthly profits in four years
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
OUTLOOK 2021 Estonia
OUTLOOK 2021 Latvia
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
OUTLOOK 2021 Hungary
Hungarian government remains silent after Capitol riots
Hungarian opposition parties sign symbolic agreement on future government
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Heavy flooding causes chaos in parts of Southeast Europe
Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Bosnia’s real GDP contracts 6.3% y/y in 3Q20
OUTLOOK 2021 Bosnia & Herzegovina
OUTLOOK 2020 Bulgaria
Bulgaria's retail sales fell 6.4% y/y in November
Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
OUTLOOK 2021 Montenegro
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Romania’s trade gap keeps widening, although at a slower pace
Romania’s stock exchange close to pre-crisis peak after strong rally
Non-food retail sales in Romania nearly 10% above pre-crisis peak
Serbia to launch talks with IMF on new reform programme
SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska
Slovenia’s Eligma completes €4mn funding round
Slovenia’s opposition to file no-confidence motion against Jansa government
Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November
Turkish hotels in fire sale
Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
Modern-day “Robin Hood” inspires Georgians drowning in debt
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
TEHRAN BLOG: Who’s more credible? Johnson backing Trump’s Nobel chances or Iran applauding arrest warrant for US president?
STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past
Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Handfuls of protesters fight on amid Kazakh parliamentary poll that’s little more than a ritual confirming regime’s power
OUTLOOK 2021 Kazakhstan
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
Download the pdf version
More...
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has but one friend in the world and, in his own words, that person is Vladimir Putin, he told famous Russian reporter station Nailya Asker-Zade, who is also known for her coverage of the Russian elite’s annual visit to the Davos investment conference in a long interview for her programme on the state-owned Russian television channel Rossiya 1 on January 10.
Both the Kremlin and Lukashenko are keeping up their effective propaganda war to manage Russian perceptions of the stand-off between the president and the Belarusian population. Asker-Zade follows the head of RT Margarita Simonyan to Minsk, who also interviewed Lukashenko at the end of last year as part of a campaign to manage Lukashenko’s image in Russia.
Asker-Zade’s hour-long segment included a ride in Lukashenko’s Mercedes, a tour of his residence, a trip to a hockey rink, and dinner with the Belarusian president and his youngest son, Meduza reports.
“‘We need to be closer to Russia,” said Lukashenko on his friendship with Putin, also mentioning that the mooted constitutional changes may be pushed through sometime this year, the Kremlin’s preferred way of bringing the stand-off to an end.
Asker-Zade, who is romantically linked to the CEO of Russia’s VTB Bank, Andrei Kostin, asked Lukashenko to comment on his decision to declare 2021 the Year of People's Unity.
“I just want to say that I did not do it just to show anyone anything. Although it also makes sense, so that people understand that I am not an enemy to my own people and, above all, to myself. I want peace and concord in the country. You probably want this, too. If you do not like the current president, then the presidential election is the only way to address the issue. Only the presidential election. I say this no matter how much some might dislike it,” Lukashenko said, referring to the disputed August 9 presidential election which was massively falsified to give the incumbent a landslide victory.
“When the ‘protesters’ walked the streets – there were no days off,” Lukashenko said, referring to the opposition protests that erupted on the day of the elections in August, but added he still finds time to play ice hockey three times a week.
Lukashenko had been skilfully playing his relation with Russia off against a flirtation with the West that led to the EU dropping some sanctions imposed on Minsk connected to accusations that Lukashenko had several of his political opponents killed in 2010. However, the country-wide protests have isolated Belarus and made it a pariah state once again.
Lukashenko came close to being ousted by the protesters at the end of August until Putin’s statement that he was willing to send a special military unit to quell the protests “if necessary” on August 27. Now Lukashenko is entirely dependent on the Kremlin to maintain his grip on power.
However, the Kremlin is clearly getting tired with the bumbling autocrat. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was dispatched to Minsk in November and told Lukashenko to “keep your promises” in a reference to a commitment made by Lukashenko to Putin during their meeting in Sochi earlier that year to change the constitution.
The Russian language publication The Insider later reported that it had seen documents that show the Kremlin is intending to set up a pro-Russian political party as part of the constitutional changes plan that could be manoeuvred to give the Kremlin more control over Belarusian domestic policies in associated parliamentary elections that could be part of the constitutional changes. Analysts speculate that either Lukashenko’s powers will be weakened in the change or that he will eventually be removed entirely after a face-saving interval has passed.
Lukashenko highlighted to Asker-Zade that he and the Russian President are “on the same team.” Lukashenko even went so far as to call Putin his only friend, acknowledging in the same breath that he has “many opponents.” “We need to be closer to Russia,” he concluded. “But the gas price could be fairer,” he added, referring to the fact that the cash-strapped Russia had started to wind down its energy subsidies to Belarus last year. Belarus is estimated to have received something of the order of $100bn in energy subsidies from the Kremlin over the last two decades to prop up the Lukashenko regime.
Both the European Union and the United States imposed sanctions against Belarus, blacklisting a total of 88 individuals, including Lukashenko himself, but the Belarusian president seems unbothered by this fact, playing on the Kremlin’s propaganda theme of “Russia under attack by the West.”
“The Western sanctions aren’t upsetting; I’m used to it. The West’s refusal to recognise the election results won’t kill me,” he told Akser-Zade. Lukashenko has continuously claimed that NATO forces are massing on Belarus’ western border as a means of distracting from the protests and as a meme he hoped would rally national fervour to his flag, without much success. He even went as far as putting the entire Belarusian military on full alert in the summer as part of his effort, until he stood them down again, admitting that keeping the army on alert was “too expensive.”
At the same time, he has tried to revive his former rhetoric of friendship with the West and move back to his faux neutral position between the west and the east, which has played more as a farce since August 9. Lukashenko said that “we want and will build relations with the United States,” adding: “I think they want to too, but if they don’t want to, they will.”
The incoming administration of newly elected Joe Biden is likely to be tougher on Belarus as the new president was point for Obama on eastern Europe and is unusually well informed about eastern European affairs for a US politician.
Lukashenko had nothing good to say about his main opponent in last year’s elections, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, whom he badly misjudged, initially dismissing her as “just a housewife.”
“[Tikhanovskaya] is the voice of those who are financing and directing her, she can’t formulate a basic thought herself…. Her course is determined by the intelligence service of Lithuania and Poland, and the US is in charge of all of this,” Lukashenko claimed flipping back to his default position of “enemy at the gate” to explain the uprising.
Reflecting on his meeting with jailed opposition leaders at a KGB detention centre in October 2020 that included Viktor Babariko, who was on course to defeat Lukashenko in the August elections, Lukashenko said that he doesn’t regret it, because “I showed that we can have a dialogue.” As bne IntelliNews reported Max Bogretsov as saying, a pioneer of the country’s IT sector and now the de facto leader of Babariko’s supporters, Lukashenko’s meeting was more of a display of power than a genuine attempt to find a compromise with the opposition leaders.
Lukashenko obviously took Lavrov’s warning to heart and reiterated his promise to Asker-Zade that he would organised a referendum on changing the constitution this year – which was probably the point of giving this interview to reassure the Kremlin he was following orders, in which the “people will decide.”
Back at Lukashenko’s home, Asker-Zade sat down for a meal with the Belarusian president and his youngest son, Nikolai. Lukashenko offered some insight into their relationship, as well: “My son gives me advice, and not just me. My son has his own point of view. Every day he says: “Dad, you’re wrong.” Sometimes I ask him to shut up, but sometimes I understand that he’s right, especially now,” Lukashenko said as cited by Meduza.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO