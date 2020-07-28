Lukashenko says he had coronavirus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gives second TV speech

Lukashenko says he had coronavirus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gives second TV speech
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya blamed President Alexander Lukashenko's mismanagement for country's poverty and called on citizens to "defend" their vote in the upcoming presidential election
By bne IntelliNews July 28, 2020

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had already had the coronavirus (COVID-19) but showed no symptoms during a televised meeting.

On the same day, leading opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gave her second and more pointed television address, as mandated by Belarusian electoral law. While Tikhanovskaya has chosen not to be polemical, she reminded that election fraud is illegal in remarks clearly aimed at the Central Election Commission (CEC), and directly blamed Lukashenko for Belarus’ poverty.

As bne IntelliNews has reported, Lukashenko has become increasingly belligerent in the last week, visiting military bases and watching police train in anti-riot techniques – all broadcast on national TV.

It was his refusal to take the coronavirus seriously that has fuelled part of the popular protests against him. He dismissed the epidemic as a psychosis and famously recommended Belarusians drink vodka to ward off the sickness.

At a televised meeting on July 28 he claimed to have had the virus and has already recovered with no ill side-effects. He went on to claim that 97% of Belarusians have already been infected and simply didn't notice.

The president’s remarks were called into question by observers who say that an increasingly worried Lukashenko is simply attempting to defuse the tensions that surround the coronacrisis.

Tikhanovskaya’s appeal is based on her image as an honest player in the otherwise rigged election. Her husband, a prominent blogger and activist, is currently in jail and she sent her children abroad this month after the authorities threatened to deprive her of her parental rights.

In her July 28 speech she was noticeably more critical of Lukashenko, directly accusing him of mismanaging the economy and overtly threatening the citizens with police violence if they did not support him in the August 9 elections. 

Tikhanovskaya stuck to her main themes and repeated that Belarusian independence was a priority, in a counter to plans floated by Lukashenko that the country will be more closely integrated with Russia.

She also repeated her promise that she would immediately call “free and fair” elections if she became president after releasing the some 17 political prisoners that are currently being held in jail.

In a veiled swipe at the CEC, she reminded viewers that electoral fraud is a criminal offence, implying if the establishment is complicit in fixing the election result they may be personally held accountable.

Tikhanovskaya also called on all citizens not only to come out to vote on August 9 but also to “defend” their vote if the election results are hijacked by the powers that be.

This is a tricky point, as to call overtly for protests is illegal in Belarus, so Tikhanovskaya left her call to action to a vaguer call for “defence” of votes.

“I’m not a politician. I’m here because my husband was running for the post of president of the republic of Belarus and was arrested,” Tikhanovskaya said in her preamble to her televised speech. She then went on to highlight all the other opposition candidates that have either been jailed or have fled the country.

Tikhanovskaya, who has joined forces with the campaign heads of the other jailed opposition leaders, has lit a fire under the people of Belarus, who have been coming out in their tens of thousands to see her speak at campaign rallies across the country in an unprecedented show of defiance to Lukashenko, who has been in office for 26 years.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lukashenko intimidating protestors with visits to military bases, mass strikes planned for post-elections

Belarus presidential candidate barred from ballot leaves country with his children

Lukashenko accuses foreign media of inciting public unrest

News

Lukashenko intimidating protestors with visits to military bases, mass strikes planned for post-elections

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has visited his third military base in the last few weeks in a move that is clearly intended to intimidate the growing number of protestors who are attempting to oust him in the August 9 elections.

Turkey’s Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict role should be to “keep itself as far away as possible” says Armenian diplomat as military exercises are announced

Ankara attempting to export “very destabilising” presence it has shown in eastern Mediterranean, North Africa and Middle East to South Caucasus says Yerevan’s envoy to Netherlands.

Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar

Spanish foreign minister was in Ankara attempting to ease tensions over eastern Mediterranean drilling plans that have upset Greece and Cyprus.

Poland to table restructuring plan for crippled miner PGG

PGG has been struggling in 2020, as lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand for electricity. Poland derives nearly 80% of its power from burning hard and lignite coal.

Romanian opposition plans no-confidence motion as rampant rise in COVID-19 cases threatens holidays, elections

The head of Romania's opposition PSD urged the government to come up with details about how it plans to address the coronavirus pandemic that "seems to have got out of control”.

Lukashenko intimidating protestors with visits to military bases, mass strikes planned for post-elections
12 hours ago
Turkey’s Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict role should be to “keep itself as far away as possible” says Armenian diplomat as military exercises are announced
1 day ago
Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
1 day ago
Poland to table restructuring plan for crippled miner PGG
1 day ago
Romanian opposition plans no-confidence motion as rampant rise in COVID-19 cases threatens holidays, elections
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    2 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    1 day ago
  3. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    1 day ago
  4. Dozens detained in Belarus as election protests continue
    13 days ago
  5. Risk analysis identifies Turkey, Iran and Russia among 37 nations likely to face mass ‘post-Covid’ protests
    6 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    29 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    21 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    29 days ago
  4. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    2 days ago
  5. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    24 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss