Malawi sets November date for rollout of Africa's first malaria vaccine for children

By Thulani Mpofu October 11, 2022

Malawi is due to roll out a malaria vaccine for children under the age of five in November, Voice of America (VOA) reports.

The mosquito-borne infection is especially dangerous for young children and accounts for 36% of all hospital outpatients and 15% of hospital admissions in the southcentral African country.

Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Malawi's minister of health, said that cases are highest during the November-December rainy season, hence the timing of the rollout.

The decision to start the campaign, which entails the administration of four shots of the RTS,S vaccine, Chiponda said, was reached following a pilot phase and discussions in September between Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera and representatives of PATH, a global health nonprofit organisation.

"Now that finally the malaria vaccines will be launched in Malawi is welcome news," said Maziko Matemba, health activist and community health ambassador in Malawi, "and we hope that the under-five [age group] will be protected because according to statistics, Malaria is so endemic in the under-five [age group] and we are adding a package in the prevention of malaria."

The vaccine took more than 30 years to develop and was tested in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya. However, it has been criticised for its low efficacy of 30%, its high cost and challenges in handling it. Due to these shortcomings, the Associated Press reported in July, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation stopped direct support for it.

"When we had [the] COVID vaccine it was not 100%. It was at 70% or so. So it's the same case with this," Matemba said of the vaccine being sold by GlaxoSmithKline as Mosquirix.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lagos announces new airport to be built in 2023

MTN teaming up with TD Africa to expand broadband throughout Nigeria

South Africa unions reject revised wage offer from Transnet amid falling staffing at port terminals due to escalating industrial action

News

Lagos announces new airport to be built in 2023

MTN teaming up with TD Africa to expand broadband throughout Nigeria

South Africa unions reject revised wage offer from Transnet amid falling staffing at port terminals due to escalating industrial action

Posta Kenya, SasaPay sign deal for money transfer business

Ukraine assesses the damage from Russia’s missile attack

Ukraine was assessing the damage from Russia’s country-wide missile attack that hit a dozen cities on the morning of October 10, targeting both power stations and residential spaces. Rockets rained down on Ukraine as residents began to wake up.

Lagos announces new airport to be built in 2023
11 minutes ago
MTN teaming up with TD Africa to expand broadband throughout Nigeria
14 minutes ago
South Africa unions reject revised wage offer from Transnet amid falling staffing at port terminals due to escalating industrial action
18 minutes ago
Posta Kenya, SasaPay sign deal for money transfer business
1 hour ago
Ukraine assesses the damage from Russia’s missile attack
2 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut is pre-emptive strike on EU’s price cap scheme
    5 days ago
  4. Russia prepares for new attacks against Ukraine from Belarusian territory
    7 days ago
  5. Lukashenko draws himself deeper into Putin’s war
    5 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    21 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    28 days ago
  3. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    3 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    12 days ago
  5. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss