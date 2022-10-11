Malawi sets November date for rollout of Africa's first malaria vaccine for children

Malawi is due to roll out a malaria vaccine for children under the age of five in November, Voice of America (VOA) reports.

The mosquito-borne infection is especially dangerous for young children and accounts for 36% of all hospital outpatients and 15% of hospital admissions in the southcentral African country.

Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Malawi's minister of health, said that cases are highest during the November-December rainy season, hence the timing of the rollout.

The decision to start the campaign, which entails the administration of four shots of the RTS,S vaccine, Chiponda said, was reached following a pilot phase and discussions in September between Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera and representatives of PATH, a global health nonprofit organisation.

"Now that finally the malaria vaccines will be launched in Malawi is welcome news," said Maziko Matemba, health activist and community health ambassador in Malawi, "and we hope that the under-five [age group] will be protected because according to statistics, Malaria is so endemic in the under-five [age group] and we are adding a package in the prevention of malaria."

The vaccine took more than 30 years to develop and was tested in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya. However, it has been criticised for its low efficacy of 30%, its high cost and challenges in handling it. Due to these shortcomings, the Associated Press reported in July, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation stopped direct support for it.

"When we had [the] COVID vaccine it was not 100%. It was at 70% or so. So it's the same case with this," Matemba said of the vaccine being sold by GlaxoSmithKline as Mosquirix.