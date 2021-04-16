M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket

M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket
Foreign investments accounted for 86% of deal-making by value, accounting for €7.3bn across 60 deals.
By bne IntelliNews April 16, 2021

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in CEE (excluding Russia) in the first quarter hit €8.5bn, up by 50% year on year, according to data from Mergermarket released on April 15. The number of deals in Q1 was 115, just above the 109 in 1Q20.

The M&A value is the highest Q1 figure since 2013, the data and intelligence company said, and was boosted by several large transactions by foreign investors. Foreign investments accounted for 86% of deal-making by value, accounting for €7.3bn across 60 deals. The region’s top deals were both in Poland, with Allianz's €2.5bn acquisition of Aviva Poland, followed by Cellnex Telecom’s €1.6bn purchase of Polkomtel Infrastruktura.

Fund transactions soared to €1.5bn across 18 deals, compared to €65mn and eight deals a year ago. The biggest fund transaction was Partners Group’s €800m buyout of Fortum Oyj, a Baltics-based district heating business. There were only 17 fund exits, worth €148 mn, compared with eight exits worth a much higher €1.9bn in 1Q20.

Mergermarket's annual 2020 survey with Wolf Theiss had also shown surprisingly strong deal flow despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with trends towards bigger deals and a higher proportion of private equity deals.

Mergermarket said intra-CEE M&A remained stable, with 62 transactions worth €1.2bn, compared with 58 deals worth €1.2bn in 1Q20.

It said financial services was the busiest sector by value, with 11 deals totalling €3bn representing 36% of the overall total. Technology was the most active sector by deal count, with 26 deals totalling €551mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

wiiw raises 2021 CEE growth forecast to 3.8%

Slovenian PM denies Bosnian media reports on ‘non-paper’ about dividing Bosnia

Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights

News

UEFA´s 'unfair' punishment of Czech football player raises furore among fans and politicians

Row demonstrates the wide gulf that exists between attitudes towards racist behaviour in Western Europe compared to the newer CEE member states.

Bulgaria’s Gerb to nominate Daniel Mitov for next PM amid lack of coalition partners

Boyko Borissov, the leader of the Gerb party, will nominate Daniel Mitov, former foreign affairs minister, as Bulgaria's prime minister, assuming a coalition led by Gerb can be formed.

Poland’s government-controlled top court tells independent ombudsman to go

Holder of one of last remaining independent state institutions set to be replaced by government appointee as parliament cannot agree on a replacement.

wiiw raises 2021 CEE growth forecast to 3.8%

But pandemic has delayed restart of convergence with Western Europe until 2023.

Turkey’s key rate held but central bank language ‘indicates premature easing is ahead’

Regulator says “domestic activity is strong” but Capital responds: “Our own reading is that the economy is starting to slow more abruptly.”

UEFA´s 'unfair' punishment of Czech football player raises furore among fans and politicians
8 hours ago
Bulgaria’s Gerb to nominate Daniel Mitov for next PM amid lack of coalition partners
8 hours ago
Poland’s government-controlled top court tells independent ombudsman to go
8 hours ago
wiiw raises 2021 CEE growth forecast to 3.8%
8 hours ago
Turkey’s key rate held but central bank language ‘indicates premature easing is ahead’
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    3 days ago
  2. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    2 days ago
  3. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    3 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    8 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    9 days ago
  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    3 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    18 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    8 days ago
  5. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss