Masked Turkish intelligence agents accused of abducting businessman in Tajikistan

Masked Turkish intelligence agents accused of abducting businessman in Tajikistan
Advocates for Dignity was one of a number of NGOs that posted alerts on social media featuring a photo of Koray Vural after he disappeared. / Advocates for Dignity, platform X
By bne IntelIiNews September 18, 2023

Agents of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) are thought to have abducted a Turkish businessman living in Tajik capital Dushanbe on the morning of September 17. 

Father-of-three Koray Vural was said to have been taken by men in masks while on his way to work, according to accounts reported by Kronos. The indications are that the move against Vural was made because of his links to the Gulen, or “Hizmet”, Islamist fraternal movement that Turkey blames for the 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In July 2021, Erdogan openly boasted about how Turkish intelligence agents had abducted Turkish-Kyrgyz educator Orhan Inandi, a founder of Gulenist schools, from Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. Ankara describes the Gulen movement, led by US-based self-exiled Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen, as a “terrorist” organisation, but Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan, has always strenuously denied that the group has any terrorist links and has refuted the claim it was involved in the coup attempt.

After the apparent abduction of Vural, his two daughters, Sumeyra Nur and Yasemin Nur Vural, publicised the incident on social media platform X. 

“We are the daughters of Koray Vural. Our father was abducted by unidentified men in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe,” they said on September 17. 

In a following tweet, the girls alleged that their father was abducted by MIT agents and was being held at the Turkish embassy in Dushanbe. “He will be taken to Turkey at three o’clock in the morning. We are asking the international community for urgent help,” they wrote. 

Local media said Vural had been living in Tajikistan since 1994, where he worked at schools linked to the Gulen movement. Such schools were shut down in Tajikistan after the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. After the schools were closed, Vural apparently became an entrepreneur and worked in commerce. 

Stockholm Center for Freedom noted that Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a lawmaker from Turkey’s Green Left Party (YSP), demanded an explanation from Turkish authorities for the disappearance of Vural. “Koray Vural’s family claims he was abducted by MIT. This [type of abduction by Turkish intelligence agents abroad] would not be the first time!” he said on X. “Authorities need to clarify what happened to the Turkish plane that took off from Dushanbe airport.” 

On September 18, Gergerlioglu gave a detailed timeline on his social media account of incidents said to have taken place following Vural’s disappearance. “A plane took off for Dushanbe from Ankara at quarter to nine in the evening. It landed in Dushanbe at 5:50 a.m., and after waiting for half an hour took off again. Around 11:25 a.m. it arrived back at Ankara’s Etimesgut military airport.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Plight of Kyrgyzstan’s ‘canary in coal mine’ news service Kloop worsens

Francis Fukuyama says a weakened Russia will present opportunities for Central Asia

Latvian exports of sanctioned goods soar to Russia's neighbours

News

Bulgaria to accept Ukrainian grain, Romania plans 30-day ban

Heavy pressure from farmers in both countries to keep the ban amid fears Ukrainian grain will flood the local markets.

Swedish police source accuses Turkey of leaking high-level intelligence to drug gang

Country’s extradition refusals, scandalous wealth amnesty laws and cocaine trafficking boom also raising alarm.

Bulgaria destroys drone found in Black Sea resort

Drone equipped with 82mm high-explosive mortar found in Bulgaria after three drones crash in neighbouring Romania.

Ronaldo lands in Tehran for friendly game with his team Al Nassr

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football team arrived in Tehran early on September 18 for the first match of the Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2023-24 against Iranian club Persepolis.

Iran releases five US citizens after receiving €5.5bn of frozen funds

Iran has released five dual Iranian-US citizens and put the ex-prisoners on a Qatar Airways chartered flight out of the country, FlightRadar reports.

Bulgaria to accept Ukrainian grain, Romania plans 30-day ban
6 hours ago
Swedish police source accuses Turkey of leaking high-level intelligence to drug gang
13 hours ago
Bulgaria destroys drone found in Black Sea resort
15 hours ago
Ronaldo lands in Tehran for friendly game with his team Al Nassr
20 hours ago
Iran releases five US citizens after receiving €5.5bn of frozen funds
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    7 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    6 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    4 days ago
  5. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    23 hours ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    22 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss