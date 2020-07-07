Microsoft sets up new development centre in Romania

US technology group Microsoft announced it has taken over Movial, a Romanian software engineering and design services company specialising in mobile and embedded devices.

Thus, the Movial office in Iasi will become the fourth technology development centre in the region for Microsoft.

“Microsoft announced the completion of a transaction with Movial … to expand employment offers to people in Movial offices in Romania, Taiwan and the United States,” reads the press release sent by the company.

As a result of the transaction, 60 Movial employees from the company's office in Iasi joined the Microsoft Devices organisation to continue its investment in Android platform development efforts.

"We are excited to continue to expand Microsoft's presence in Romania and would like to welcome these new employees of Microsoft Romania," said Violeta Luca, CEO of Microsoft Romania.

This expansion is based on the sustained effort of Microsoft in Romania in the last two decades and comes to recognise the talent and expertise of Romanian specialists in the field of technology, the company said in its press release.