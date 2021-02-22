Modest recovery in prices of new apartments in Montenegro in 4Q20

Modest recovery in prices of new apartments in Montenegro in 4Q20
By bne IntelliNews February 22, 2021

The average price of a new apartment in Montenegro went down by 11.3% y/y in the third quarter of 2020, after decreasing by 21.9% y/y in the previous three months, statistics office data showed on February 22.

The figures showed a recovery in the fourth quarter of the year, as compared to the previous three months, apartment prices increased 15% in 4Q20.

The average price of a new dwelling was €1,007 per sqm for the whole country and €985 per sqm for the capital Podgorica. The highest average price was in the coastal region at €1,359 per sqm.

The lowest prices of new apartments was registered in the central region of Montenegro, €635 per sqm.

The total price of apartments includes the costs of construction, as well as of acquiring the land, construction works and other costs.

Montenegro is expected to report the worst GDP contraction in the emerging Europe region in 2020 as the tiny country’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism. It has reported one of the highest number of infections per capita in the region after a severe second wave that started in mid-2020. The tourist arrivals shrank 79.2% y/y during the year, while overnight stays collapsed by 79.8% y/y.

 

Data

Consumer prices increased by 1.1% in Serbia in January

The central bank expects inflation to remain low and stable — as it has been for the last eight years — as the country recovers from the coronacrisis.

Poland’s industrial production growth slows to just 0.9% y/y in January

Calendar effects subdue growth, which is expected to pick up as German economy recovers.

No surprise as Turkey’s central bank sticks with 17% key rate

Hawkish tone including commitment to fight inflation will help to underpin further rally in lira in coming months says analyst. Erdogan swallowing “bitter pill” of high rates.

Slovenia’s February consumer confidence index at the highest level since April 2020

All four components of the consumer confidence indicator improved compared to January.

Albania’s exports continue to outstrip pre-pandemic values

The profile of exports has changed since the pandemic: Albania exports more construction materials and metals, while textiles and footwear exports have fallen.

