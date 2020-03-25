MOL switches plant to sanitiser production

By bne IntelliNews March 25, 2020

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has switched its lubricants unit Mol Lub in western Hungary to sanitiser production to support the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), the company said on March 25.

The company switched from producing windshield cleaner fluid to hand and surface sanitiser production in just two weeks after consultation with the government task force in charge of managing the coronavirus crisis.

MOL is planning to turn out 50,000 litres of sanitiser a day in three shifts. MOL Lub has already delivered the first volumes to hospitals, waste managers, public utilities and municipalities and is working to launch retail sales of the product as soon as possible.

MOL will also start making producing disinfectants at its local plants in Slovakia and Croatia to cover national needs.

Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernadi said in a statement that addressing shortages of disinfectant worldwide are one of the most important tools in the fight against the coronavirus.

It took two weeks to convert the plant, obtain the necessary permits, and set up the production processes, he said, thanking the government and staff for their cooperation.

