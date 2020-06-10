Moldova heads towards political crisis again

Moldova heads towards political crisis again
Ion Chicu's government is now backed by just 51 MPs in the 101-seat parliament.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 10, 2020

One year after the US, the EU and Russia brokered a volatile coalition in Moldova to overthrow Democratic Party leader Vlad Plahotniuc, the government appointed by President Igor Dodon is on the verge of losing its majority in parliament. 

MP Angel Agache pulled out of the Democratic Party on June 9 to join Pro Moldova, the political vehicle of former parliament speaker Andrian Candu, which is believed to be sponsored by Plahotniuc — Moldova’s most powerful politician until he fled the country after the Democrats were ousted in mid-2019. 

Agache’s defection reduced the number of MPs supporting the government of Prime Minister Ion Chicu to 51 out of 101. Chicu is backed by Dodon’s Socialists and the rump Democratic Party. 

Candu said last week that taking down Chicu’s government “is not a big deal, it’s not rocket science”. His party is prepared to back Andrei Nastase, leader of the opposition PPDA, as prime minister. 

However, there is no firm consensus among the opposition parties about appointing a new prime minister or forming a new government. 

For his part, Dodon announced that he would firmly oppose such a scenario. And he has good reasons: the head prosecutor he appointed is progressing toward obtaining a sentence against Plahotniuc in relation to the $1bn bank frauds. 

Furthermore, Dodon wants another term in the presidential elections this autumn. Allowing political turmoil in the country for the coming months is an option, but it increases the (slim, at this moment) chances of his losing the presidential elections — which would be the first step toward snap parliamentary elections.

Speaking on Moldovan public television, Dodon pointed out that without his approval, another government cannot be appointed. Even if the opposition suspends him (as the Democrats did in the past to endorse acts rejected by Dodon), the decision depends on the Socialist head of the parliament Zinaida Greceanii, Dodon stressed.

According to the head of state, even if the parliamentary majority remains without 51 votes in the parliament, the Chicu government will not resign and will continue until the presidential elections.

Dodon admitted the opposition could obtain 51-52 mandates and would overthrow the executive, but said he would obstruct the formation of a new government. 

“[T]hey would fail to appoint another government because another candidate for prime minister is being nominated by the country's president. I can nominate Chicu two or even three times and no one will be able to force me sign for another candidate for the position of prime minister," Dodon told the public TV station.

He added that if the opposition manages to appoint a new government, it would be a "disaster for the country", but it would be the "ideal option" from a political point of view for himself and the Socialist Party — presumably by making the Socialists look better in comparison to their replacements.

