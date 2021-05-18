Moldova’s foreign trade shifts to industrial goods but posts wider deficit

Moldova’s foreign trade shifts to industrial goods but posts wider deficit
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest May 18, 2021

Moldova’s trade deficit widened by as much as 22% y/y to $838mn, as reported by the statistics bureau, or by 11% y/y to €698mn expressed in the European currency, in the first quarter of 2021.

Exports increased by 5.6% y/y to €612mn but imports surged by 13.6% y/y to €1.55bn.

The deterioration of the country’s trade balance is significant and it comes on top of an already high (+12% y/y, expressed in euros) trade gap in the first quarter of 2020.

The trade gap in the rolling 12 months exceeded €2.6bn, one quarter of country’s GDP, though it has eased from €2.8bn as of March 2020. Although the trade balance has not deteriorated during the past year, its financing must have turned more precarious due to scarcer wage remittances and external financing. The current account balance will provide a more accurate picture. The pressures on the exchange rate have only recently surfaced, though.

The deterioration of Moldova’s trade balance in Q1 was caused to a large extent by the weak output in the farming sector: the exports of food and living animals contracted by 38% y/y to $121.3mn (out of total exports of $712.7mn) and this category of goods shifted from a surplus of $19mn to a deficit of $71mn.

Another notable development is the advance of the industrial goods in the country’s exports (and imports). Exports of machines and equipment soared by 42% y/y to over $200mn and the exports of chemical products by 70% both sectors contributing overall more than 11pp to the exports’ dynamics. The slump in the exports of food and living animals however, made a similar but negative contribution.

The rise of industrial exports has not helped the trade balance, but rather the opposite. The trade deficit in the two sectors has widened by 2% (chemicals) and 25% (machinery) respectively to a total of $355mn, or more than half of the total trade deficit ($690mn).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

DATACRUNCH: the bne car ownership/age index

Moldovan left-wing coalition begins electoral campaign with anti-LGBT bills

Fugitive businessman promises to recover $1bn stolen from Moldovan banks

Data

Russian inflation expectations driven up by unstable prices for staple goods

The Russian population is currently expecting inflation to soar to 14.5%, despite the fact it is currently 5.5% and looks like it is starting to fall. Soaring food prices have unsettled consumers.

Belarus economy grows by 2.5% of the first four months of 2021

In January-April 2021, Belarus' GDP expanded by 2.5% over the same period of 2020, National Statistical Committee of Belarus said on May 17.

Ukraine’s GDP falls 2% in 1Q21

Ukraine’s GDP fell 1.1% in the first quarter of this year in seasonally adjusted terms compared to the same period a year ago, the state statistics committee said on May 14.

Poland’s GDP eases fall to 1.7% y/y in Q1 in harbinger of recovery

Poland is about to reopen nearly in full this month in line with the vaccinations being rolled out to more and more people.

Consumer prices rise 2.1% y/y in Croatia in April

Biggest contributors to the annual rise in inflation was a 10.7% y/y hike in transport prices.

Russian inflation expectations driven up by unstable prices for staple goods
6 hours ago
Belarus economy grows by 2.5% of the first four months of 2021
14 hours ago
Ukraine’s GDP falls 2% in 1Q21
1 day ago
Poland’s GDP eases fall to 1.7% y/y in Q1 in harbinger of recovery
1 day ago
Consumer prices rise 2.1% y/y in Croatia in April
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    5 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    8 days ago
  3. 10 megatrends shaping emerging Europe in the post-pandemic 2020s
    6 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    6 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s apocalyptic sandstorms
    5 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    29 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    5 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    13 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss