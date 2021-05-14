Moldovan left-wing coalition begins electoral campaign with anti-LGBT bills

Moldovan left-wing coalition begins electoral campaign with anti-LGBT bills
Former president Igor Dodon's Socialists are trying to avoid a defeat at the hands of President Maia Sandu's PAS.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest May 14, 2021

Moldova’s Socialist Party (PSRM) has launched its campaign for the July 11 general election by announcing anti-LGBT bills.

The PSRM, led by former president Igor Dodon, recently announced an alliance with the Moldovan Communist Party (PCRM) ahead of the general election. 

The PSRM is trying to prevent a defeat at the hands of President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) after she took the presidency from its leader Igor Dodon last year, and recently announced an alliance with the Moldovan Communist Party (PCRM) to fight the election. 

With their appeal to the “traditional values” of the family, the left-wing but socially conservative coalition aims to consolidate their support among the traditional electorate, as the same time framing Sandu’s PAS as pro-LGBT.

This would go down badly with the more conservative segments of the electorate, though in fact the PAS has always avoided topics such as LGBT or unification with Romania that deeply divide the Moldovan electorate. On the other hand, the anti-LGBT rhetoric is among the areas where the leftist coalition, whose members' poll ratings have dwindled, can still hope to win the electorate’s support against pro-EU PAS.

PSRM MP Vasile Bolea announced in a briefing at the parliament that his party is drafting some initiatives related to “consolidating the institution of the family”.

"It is about draft amendments to the constitution, about the legislative support of the traditional family, the rebirth and development of the idea of family, as well as the introduction of a criminal penalty for promoting non-traditional sexual relations," Bolea stated.

Notably, Moldova’s constitution is already highly conservative in this respect, but the Socialists want to make it even more restrictive.

"We propose to supplement Article 48 of the constitution with the following provisions: the state prohibits the registration of same-sex marriages, the children's parents are the father and the mother. Such provisions have been included in the national constitutions of some countries such as Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Russian Federation,” PSRM deputy claims.

At least regards Romania’s constitution, the PSRM MP’s claim is not entirely accurate: Article 48 speaks of “spouses” with no reference to gender. Indeed, the legislation does not allow same-sex marriages in Romania, but this is not inked in the constitution (a referendum on this topic failed amid weak turnout) and a Constitutional Court decision as well as other ECHR rulings opened the door for legal amendments toward more flexible regulations.

Earlier this week, the leaders of the PSRM and PCRM held a meeting to discuss the creation of a common electoral bloc for the early parliamentary election.

Following Dodon’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, some left-wing voters are expected to migrate from the Socialists to the Communists, therefore the coalition of the two leftist parties will capitalise on a segment of the electorate that has been so far dominant in Moldova, yet constantly shrinking. Sandu’s victory in the presidential election last autumn indicates that the dominance of the left-wing parties might be over. 

Meanwhile, the pro-EU electorate seems ready to fully back President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS). The PAS has gained momentum in polls since the 2020 presidential election, and is now rated well above the Socialist Party along a favourable trend.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fugitive businessman promises to recover $1bn stolen from Moldovan banks

DATACRUNCH: Inflation surges across Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Caucasus

Moldovan president dissolves parliament, calls snap election

News

Ukraine signs off on €1.3bn worth of French investment deals

Ukraine has signed off on €1.3bn worth of investment deals with France, the Ukrainian government said in a press release on May 13. The deal was signed during an official visit by French Economic and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to Kyiv.

Armenia asks Moscow-led CSTO to respond to Azerbaijan’s ‘provocative troop incursions’

France’s president Macron and US congressman Schiff express support for Yerevan.

Medvedchuk reappears, denies treason charges

Ukrainian opposition leader and Russia-ally Viktor Medvedchuk reappeared at the General Prosecutor’s office on May 12 and denied charges of treason levelled again him and his allies earlier this week.

Russia expels senior US diplomat and Moscow Embassy spokeswoman as US stops issuing visas to Russians

As the tit-for-tat diplomatic clash between Russia and the US continues, the Kremlin has expelled senior diplomat and the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Moscow in the same week as the US embassy stopped issuing visas to Russians.

German retailer Penny plans €1bn investments in Romania by 2029

Penny outlines expansion plans for the rest of the decade after hiking both profit and turnover during 2020.

Ukraine signs off on €1.3bn worth of French investment deals
15 hours ago
Armenia asks Moscow-led CSTO to respond to Azerbaijan’s ‘provocative troop incursions’
1 day ago
Medvedchuk reappears, denies treason charges
2 days ago
Russia expels senior US diplomat and Moscow Embassy spokeswoman as US stops issuing visas to Russians
2 days ago
German retailer Penny plans €1bn investments in Romania by 2029
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    2 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    5 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    3 days ago
  4. 10 megatrends shaping emerging Europe in the post-pandemic 2020s
    3 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s apocalyptic sandstorms
    2 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    26 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    2 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    10 days ago
  4. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 month ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss