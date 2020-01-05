Montenegro church law creates rift with Serbia

Montenegro church law creates rift with Serbia
Montenegrin MPs brawl over the new church law. There were similar scenes in the Serbian parliament.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia January 5, 2020

A controversial law on religion adopted by the Montenegrin parliament at the end of December has led to numerous protests in the country and in neighbouring Serbia, and mounting tensions between the two countries.

Late in the night on December 27, the Montenegrin parliament passed a bill that, according to its critics, may strip the Serbian Orthodox Church of hundreds of religious sites in Montenegro, including medieval monasteries and churches. The following day, the bill was signed into law by President Milo Djukanovic. 

Under the new law, religious communities can only retain ownership of their property if they can show clear evidence that it belongs to them. Otherwise, their property is to become state-owned. This has led to numerous accusations from the Serbian Orthodox Church that the government plans to ‘steal’ many of its holdings.

The government had adopted the bill on religious freedom back in November, and the debates ahead of the law’s adoption were accompanied by protests in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica and in the town of Niksic, which were backed by the opposition Democratic Front, a union of parties that are pro-Serbian and pro-Russian.

The party’s lawmakers created chaos in Montenegro's parliament when they attempted to block the vote, hurling what appeared to be either a tear gas canister or a firecracker ,and also attempting to destroy microphones in the parliament. 22 Democratic Front MPs were arrested. 

The Democratic Front is already a controversial force in Montenegrin politics because of its role in a failed 2016 coup plot also involving Serbian paramilitaries and members of the Russian security services. 

Following the law’s adoption, protests outside the parliament also turned violent with clashes between the police and protesters, while in the Serbian capital Belgrade several hundred gathered in front of Montenegro’s embassy and attempted to set the Montenegrin flag on fire as reported by vijesti.me.

A fight also broke out in the Serbian parliament when two opposition lawmakers paraded through the chamber carrying banners criticising the authorities for failing to take action. 

This has escalated tensions between the two countries, both EU candidate countries. Montenegro summoned Serbia’s ambassador who was instructed to refuse to accept a protest note. In return, Belgrade summoned the Montenegrin ambassador, who also refused to accept a protest note as instructed by his government.

On January 4, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic cancelled a private visit to Montenegro because of concerns Montenegrin officials might claim his presence fuelled ethnic tensions and jeopardised the country's independence.

Montenegro seceded peacefully from its loose union with Serbia in 2006 following a referendum. Two-thirds of its population of around 620,000 is Orthodox Christian and the main church is the Serbian Orthodox Church. 

A separate Montenegrin Orthodox Church was set up in 1993 but has not been recognised by other Orthodox Christian communities to date. The local branch of the Serbian Orthodox Church controls most holy sites, some of which are popular for tourists and bring significant revenue.

“I do not want to give alibi to the Montenegrin regime who will say that this is an attack to the independence and the constitutional order of Montenegro. We respect Montenegro’s independence and constitutional order and we have never, in any way, threatened this, nor it has ever been our goal,” Vucic said as quoted by N1 news outlet.

Vucic was supposed to visit Montenegro for the celebration of Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

“I took this decision as I am certain this would provoke clashes and I do not want clashes. Because I know that some [people] would use this to harm the Serb people in Montenegro,” Vucic said.

Meanwhile, the Serb member of the tripartite presidency in neighbouring Bosnia & Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, has backed the Serbian Orthodox Church’s demands for the law’s cancellation, saying that it is usurping its rights in Montenegro. The Russian Orthodox Church has also objected to  the law’s adoption.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MITTELEUROPA: Following the French hit on Western Balkans, all eyes on Croatia and Germany in 2020

Bosnia finally names prime minister 14 months after election

Western Balkans divided over “mini Schengen”

News

Croatia embarks on first EU Council presidency

The EU’s newest member Croatia started its first six month presidency of the European Council on January 1.

Zoran Milanovic defeats incumbent to become Croatia’s new president

Former prime minister Milanovic elected as Croatia takes on the presidency of the EU Council for six months expected to see the adoption of the next EU budget and the UK's exit from the bloc.

Soleimani assassination: Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops and Iran ends nuclear deal commitments

Hundreds of thousands of mourners take to streets in Iranian cities. Chants of “Iran’s wearing black, revenge, revenge”. Suggestions Tehran may seek a strategic vengeance in putting an end to US presence in region.

North Macedonia elects interim government ahead of snap election

Opposition politicians joins ruling party in interim government after PM Zoran Zaev stepped down following the EU’s failure to set a date to start accession negotiations.

Russia resumes oil deliveries to Belarus after new supply deal agreed

Russia suspended oil deliveries in the first week of January as it failed to agree a new supply contract with Minsk, but supplies were resumed on January 4 after talks between the two countries' prime ministers.

Croatia embarks on first EU Council presidency
13 hours ago
Zoran Milanovic defeats incumbent to become Croatia’s new president
4 hours ago
Soleimani assassination: Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops and Iran ends nuclear deal commitments
1 day ago
North Macedonia elects interim government ahead of snap election
1 day ago
Russia resumes oil deliveries to Belarus after new supply deal agreed
17 hours ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    1 month ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    6 days ago
  3. Bone-chilling threat to US issued by successor to assassinated Iranian general
    2 days ago
  4. Iranian general mocks “Mr Trump the gambler”, derides his “nightclub” language
    1 year ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Turkey (Part I of V)
    1 month ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    1 month ago
  2. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    12 days ago
  3. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    18 days ago
  4. What will Belarus gain from the proposed merger with Russia?
    24 days ago
  5. Russia, Ukraine strike preliminary gas transit deal
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss