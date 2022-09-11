Moody’s affirms Montenegro’s B1 rating but warns of growing political risk

Moody’s affirms Montenegro’s B1 rating but warns of growing political risk
By bne IntelliNews September 11, 2022

Moody's Investors Service said on September 9 it has affirmed Montenegro's B1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, as well as the country’s Not Prime (NP) short-term issuer rating and the stable outlook.

The ratings were affirmed due to Montenegro's high income level in comparison to peers which is balanced by its narrow economic base that is exposed to external risks.

“The affirmation of Montenegro's B1 rating balances its stronger position compared to regional and rating peers in terms of wealth levels against its small size and economic base that expose it to external shocks, leading to a more volatile growth performance that peers,” Moody’s said in a statement.

On the other hand, Montenegro’s economy diversification remains limited, as tourism accounts for about 25% of GDP and employment. The country is vulnerable to fluctuations in external demand due to its narrow export base, both in terms of sectors and destinations.

The country’s public debt remains high, limiting fiscal space. Montenegro was assessed as being at risk from insufficient liquidity and external events, as well as rising political instability.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Montenegro’s debt will decrease in 2022, while fiscal risks related to the construction of the key Bar-Boljare highway will remain contained.

“While the spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict weigh on the economic and fiscal outlook, Moody's expects limited credit implications given moderate trade and financial linkages with the two countries, and in particular limited energy ties with Russia,” the rating agency said in the statement.

However, Russia and Ukraine accounted together for almost 16% of tourist arrivals in 2021 and the country is struggling to compensate their absence this year.

“While preliminary indications suggest that the performance of the tourist sector during the summer season has been strong, Moody's expects a significant growth deceleration this year, with real GDP projected to expand by around 3.5% in both 2022 and 2023,” the rating agency noted.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova’s inflation hits 34.3% y/y in August

Turkey takes top spot for most expensive iPhones in the world

ING: Back to the 80s? What soaring inflation, US rate hikes and a stronger dollar mean for EM sovereign debt

News

EU energy ministers clash over Russian gas price cap proposal

Member states move towards general price cap on gas imports, though details have still to be worked out.

EuroPride starts in tense atmosphere in Belgrade

Organisers defy government ban and mass protests by religious right to hold Europe’s biggest pride event in Serbian capital.

Tajikistan: Authorities intensify war on Ismailis, other Muslims

The only figure that the regime deems worthy of open adulation is President Emomali Rahmon.

Court hearings in ex-premier Babis’ EU fraud case begin

It is far from clear that the court trial will damage Babis' popularity as the Czech populist leader has painted it as a grand conspiracy against him.

Moldova forbids direct flights to Russia after flag carrier announces return to Moscow route

Russian-owned Air Moldova says it will challenge Civil Aviation Authority's decision that thwarted plans to relaunch Chisinau-Moscow flights in court.

EU energy ministers clash over Russian gas price cap proposal
7 hours ago
EuroPride starts in tense atmosphere in Belgrade
8 hours ago
Tajikistan: Authorities intensify war on Ismailis, other Muslims
14 hours ago
Court hearings in ex-premier Babis’ EU fraud case begin
15 hours ago
Moldova forbids direct flights to Russia after flag carrier announces return to Moscow route
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    15 hours ago
  2. Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs
    4 days ago
  3. Russia’s bleak leaked economic report probably part of budget debate posturing
    4 days ago
  4. S&P cuts Kazakhstan outlook to negative amid fears of Russian hand on oil export tap
    5 days ago
  5. EM debt crisis around the corner
    4 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    1 month ago
  2. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    26 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    22 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago
  5. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss