More Russians believe country is going in the right direction
Just over half (51%) of Russians think the country is going in the "right direction"
By bne IntelliNews August 27, 2020

A new poll from independent pollster the Levada Center shows a 9% rise in the number of Russians that believe the country is “going in the right direction” to 51%, its highest level since February this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal popularity also rose 6% to 66%.

“That’s most certainly the effect of events in Belarus – people are very afraid of revolutions,” tweeted well-known Russian journalist Leonid Ragozin.

 

