More upside potential still possible for Russian utility names despite strong rally this year

Russia's utility stocks have rallied strongly this year, up some 16% YTD while the rest of the market is flat.
By bne IntelliNews February 26, 2020

Following the rally in Russian utility universe, putting the sector ahead of every other Russian equity segment in year-to-date terms for 2020, VTB Capital sees more place for upside for certain names coming from expected profitability gains.

As reported by bne IntelliNews,Russian utility majors are in focus as the sector is set to continue to rally in 2020

The most recent upward move in the sector has come across the board, from RusHydro (up 34%) to TGK1 (up 25%). “At this point, share price moves have put the sectoral average dividend yield for 2020 (ex-InterRAO) at an average of 8.6%, well in line with the universal utilities fair pricing formula of the ‘national bond yield + 1%’,” VTBC commented.

As the high dividends of the utility companies seem to be priced in, further re-rating could be linked to positive surprises in the upcoming 2019 financials, a moderation in the perception of the ‘fair’ dividend yield level, and any substantial M&A. 

Accounted for those factor being equal, VTBC sees a “good number of Russian utilcos are fairly valued”, maintaining a Hold recommendation for Mosenergo (12-month target price RUB2.65 for estimated total return of 11%), FSK (TP RUB 0.25; ETR 14%) and Unipro (TP RUB 3.15; ETR 11%).

The pockets of growth are seen in the revision of the future profitability dynamics. VTBC believes such growth still leaves plenty of upside for InterRAO (12-mo TP RUB 11.00, ETR 76%), Enel Russia (TP RUB 1.20, ETR 24%), TGK1 (TP RUB 0.018, ETR 23%), OGK2 (TP RUB 0.87, ETR 26%) and RusHydro (TP RUB 0.95; ETR 33%), which the investment bank rates Buy.

News

Ukraine banker Tigipko reportedly considered for PM post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering the nation's veteran politician Serhiy Tigipko for the post of the Prime Minister, the Kyiv Post reported on February 25 citing three sources in the Ukrainian government.

Black Monday: Prague Stock Exchange saw the worst fall since mid-2016

The Prague Stock Exchange experienced the most significant daily slump since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. The PX Index weakened by 2.81% to 1,058.69 points, to its lowest value since the end of October 2019, due to coronavirus concerns.

Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed

The first member of the Iranian government to contract coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, has been put in quarantine.

First coronavirus case confirmed in Croatia

Croatia and other states from the region were already on alert following the rapid spread of the infection in several parts of northern Italy.

Russian sugar industry under pressure from drop in prices, smaller producers shut down production

In the 2020-2021 agricultural season, Russian sugar plants with the combined capacity of 150,000 tonnes could halt production due to a 1.5-fold drop in prices.

Ukraine banker Tigipko reportedly considered for PM post
10 hours ago
Black Monday: Prague Stock Exchange saw the worst fall since mid-2016
1 day ago
Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
1 day ago
First coronavirus case confirmed in Croatia
1 day ago
Russian sugar industry under pressure from drop in prices, smaller producers shut down production
1 day ago

