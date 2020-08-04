Moscow’s Watcom shopping index almost back to normal as shoppers return to Moscow's malls

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index almost back to normal as shoppers return to Moscow's malls
Moscow’s Watcom shopping index has regained almost all the ground lost from a lockdown on the capital earlier this year
By bne IntelliNews August 4, 2020

Moscow’s Watcom shopping index has recovered almost all of the ground lost during the lockdown in spring as Russian consumers have returned to the top malls in the capital.

The index tracks foot traffic in the leading malls in the Russian capital in real time and it collapsed to all-time lows in May after Muscovites were ordered to stay at home by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

The index fell from its usual values of between 400 and 500 to lows of below 100 for more than two months as the authorities tried to reverse the growth in the number of infections.

However, as the summer arrived Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the lockdown rules to be eased as Russians went out to vote in a nationwide referendum on changes to the constitution that have extended Putin’s terms in office to 2036, as well as to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory against Nazi Germany.

The index has recovered almost all of the ground lost, reaching a value of 414 in the 30th week of the year, against values of 446, 423 and 455 in the same week in each of the previous years back to 2017 respectively.

The infection rate in the capital has fallen precipitously thanks to the lockdown, but the epidemic is far from over in Russia, which continues to record some 5,000 new cases a day, down from the peak rate of circa 11,000, and almost a million people have already been infected, according to the official numbers. Observers say the real rate of infection could be three to ten times higher.

A second wave of infections has started to sweep the region, although not in Russia yet. This could lead to a second lockdown, as Czechia has already re-imposed restrictions. Most countries are trying to avoid new restrictions due to the economic damage they do; however, Sobyanin showed himself to favour very strict lockdown regulations and had called for the regime to be kept in place until the virus was gone, until he was overruled by Putin.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

FPRI BMB Ukraine: A shaky ceasefire is holding in Donbas for the moment

Russian manufacturing PMI remains under pressure in July

Russian startup to bioprint KFC chicken nuggets

Data

Russian manufacturing PMI remains under pressure in July

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) has remained under pressure in July, posting 48.4, down from the 49.4 seen in June, IHS Markit reported on August 3.

Croatia’s retail trade revives in June as restrictions lifted

Trade in non-food products grew by 11.9% compared to May, despite a slump in the value of automotive fuels and lubricants sales.

Slovenia reports population increase in 3M20 driven by immigration

Slovenia’s population reached 2,097,195 as of April 1, up by 1,300 compared to three months earlier.

Romania’s budget deficit hits 4.2% of GDP in H1

Deficit soared by 126% y/y to €9.4bn, but Finance Minister Florin Citu says Romania won't need IMF support.

Croatian tourist arrivals pass 2mn mark in July

Visitor numbers from Germany, Slovenia, Poland and the Czech Republic nearly as high as last year, raising hopes of a respectable tourist season despite the pandemic.

Russian manufacturing PMI remains under pressure in July
21 hours ago
Croatia’s retail trade revives in June as restrictions lifted
4 days ago
Slovenia reports population increase in 3M20 driven by immigration
4 days ago
Romania’s budget deficit hits 4.2% of GDP in H1
6 days ago
Croatian tourist arrivals pass 2mn mark in July
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    7 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    8 days ago
  3. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    6 days ago
  4. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    7 days ago
  5. COMMENT: The military flare-up along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is a modern-day James Bond film plot
    5 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    8 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    7 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    27 days ago
  4. Turkish lira nears record low versus euro with market anxious over EU sanctions and tie to dollar
    7 days ago
  5. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    6 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss