Moscow sees record housing built in 2019

Moscow sees record housing built in 2019
Moscow saw a record of 4.96mn of square meter of housing space completed in 2019, up by 40% year-on-year -- highest level of residential construction since the 1965
By bne IntelliNews January 13, 2020

Moscow saw a record of 4.96mn of square meter of housing space completed in 2019, up by 40% year-on-year, and highest level of residential construction since the 1965 mass housing blitz carried out by Secretary Nikita Khrushchev, the deputy mayor of the Moscow Marat Husnullin told the Vedomosti daily.

As bne IntelliNews has reported Moscow’s real estate sector is coming back to life, with previous reports from 2019 showing housing completions tripling in the first half of last year.

The expansion of the administrative borders of Moscow in 2011-2012 and the inclusion of the so-called New Moscow accounted for 3.86mn sqm of the housing completed in 2019, with 1.1mn sqm built in the former borders on the capital.

The renovation programme launched by the city also helped boost the construction, with 45 buildings of over 1mn sqm area completed under the initiative and another 60 planned for 2020.

Another reason for the rapid growth of the market is attributed to developers front-loading their construction plans in 2016-2017 ahead of the escrow account reform of the real estate financing passed in 2019, covered in detail by bne IntelliNews.

On the demand side, the housing construction was supported by cheaper mortgage loans, with the interest rates for mortgages going below 10% and banks issuing a record-high 1.5mn mortgages in 2019.

The prices for the housing in Moscow, however, also rose, with the average price for sqm in new projects rising by 7.1% to RUB0.248mn in 2019, Vedomosti wrote citing the estimates of Est-a-Tet consultancy.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020

Russia funds monthly wrap: ETFs beat the RTS in 2019, return over 50%

CEE monthly bond wrap: CE issuers raise $44.5bn and EE raises $29.9bn in 2019

News

Romanian PM backs president’s plans for early elections

Installed by a heterogenous group of parties and MPs, and with term elections looming towards the end of this year, the scope of Ludovic Orban’s government to take action on issues such as tackling Romania’s budget deficit is very limited.

Economic crash means three-quarters of Turks now ‘prefer supermarket private labels’

Survey also shows 87% of consumers make point of comparing prices at supermarkets before heading to shops. Figure is up from 72% a year ago.

EU must deliver on enlargement promises says European Commission president

EU officials to start working on changes to the enlargement methodology soon in attempt to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to approve start of negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia.

Iran’s admission it shot down airliner with missile sparks anti-regime street unrest

Pro-regime protesters, meanwhile, set alight union jack after UK ambassador detained after leaving vigil for victims at which chanting started.

Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector

Three of Russia’s best known veteran real estate businessmen have come together to form L.O.P. to develop urban warehousing that targets Russia’s booming last mile e-commerce sector.

Romanian PM backs president’s plans for early elections
13 hours ago
Economic crash means three-quarters of Turks now ‘prefer supermarket private labels’
19 hours ago
EU must deliver on enlargement promises says European Commission president
1 day ago
Iran’s admission it shot down airliner with missile sparks anti-regime street unrest
1 day ago
Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    3 days ago
  2. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Uzbekistan
    10 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    13 days ago
  5. Iran’s refusal to hand over black boxes incites suspicions over fate of Ukraine flight PS752
    5 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    3 days ago
  3. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    20 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    13 days ago
  5. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss