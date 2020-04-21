MTN-Irancell 'ready to attract expatriate investors'

MTN-Irancell 'ready to attract expatriate investors'
MTN-Irancell's headquarters in west Tehran.
By bne IntelIiNews April 21, 2020

The chief executive of MTN-Irancell—the second-largest mobile telecoms business in Iran—told IRIB on April 20 that the company is actively seeking investment from expatriate Iranians.

MTN-Irancell has more than 50mn active users and has led the way in 4G mobile broadband in Iran since 2016. The network has 86%-mobile coverage of Iran, taking in 1,606 cities and towns. The group, backed by South Africa’s multinational MTN telco group, has also invested heavily in the applications market, with its biggest apps investment to date taking the form of a joint project with Rocket Internet that has created the Snapp! ride-hailing app.

The CEO, Bijan Abbasi Arand, said that MTN-Irancell was looking at opportunities to bring in foreign income including from expatriate finance and cited Snapp! as one of its success stories.

Abbasi Arand added that a subsidiary business has been created to facilitate foreign investment in the company and attract foreign capital. He added that the new entity is set up to support further investment in startups in the country.

Digital in health and education

He pointed to "health and education sectors" as important for MTN-Irancell, saying that the firm’s new approach is moving towards advancing digital services that improve people’s lives.

"Irancell's new approach is towards 'digital operator' and the development of digital services that will improve people's quality of life," he added.

The company has in recent years increased its investment in mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), signing deals with several companies, including SamanTel, Shatel Mobile and others.

However, despite significant investment in the industry the MVNO market has failed to take off in Iran.

An MVNO is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the mobile network infrastructure over which it provides services to customers but in fact pays a fee to the network operators.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COVID-19 forces delay of Poland’s first 5G auction this week

Robot maker Promobot raises $2.7mn to develop artificial skin in Russian Far East

Uncertain prospects for Ukraine's IT industry

Tech

COVID-19 forces delay of Poland’s first 5G auction this week

Once a new deadline for bidding is announced, Polish telecom operators are expected to race for 80 MHz blocks in each of the four frequency reservations.

Czech healthcare sector under serious cyber attack

Health Minister Adam Vojtech warns of "really very significant" risk after several Czech hospitals reported foiled attacks on their systems.

Robot maker Promobot raises $2.7mn to develop artificial skin in Russian Far East

Promobot, a successful Russian robotics startup, has secured 200mn rubles (approximately $2.7mn) from the Far-East High Technology Fund as it intends to open a branch in this far-flung Russian region

Uncertain prospects for Ukraine's IT industry

Just a few months ago analysts predicted a 25% to 30% growth for Ukraine's IT industry in 2020. Now that is impossible.

Croatian IT companies launch “virtual doctor” to help diagnose COVID-19

Andrija app to take pressure off the healthcare system by processing tens of thousands of requests each day.

COVID-19 forces delay of Poland’s first 5G auction this week
18 hours ago
Czech healthcare sector under serious cyber attack
1 day ago
Robot maker Promobot raises $2.7mn to develop artificial skin in Russian Far East
4 days ago
Uncertain prospects for Ukraine's IT industry
8 days ago
Croatian IT companies launch “virtual doctor” to help diagnose COVID-19
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    6 days ago
  2. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    1 day ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    15 days ago
  4. Russia is flush with cash but preparing for the worst just in case
    7 days ago
  5. UPDATED: Oil prices fall to less than zero for the first time in history
    1 day ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    30 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    28 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    15 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    6 days ago
  5. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    1 day ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss