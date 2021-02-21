Nato and North Macedonia sign agreement on preventing cyber incidents

Nato and North Macedonia sign agreement on preventing cyber incidents
North Macedonia’s Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska signs the document.
By bne IntelliNews February 21, 2021

Nato and North Macedonia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will improve cyber defence cooperation and assistance between the Alliance and the country’s cyber defenders, Nato announced on February 19.

North Macedonia is the newest Alliance member, which joined the military bloc in March 2020.

"The MoU on cyber defence cooperation facilitates information-sharing on cyber threats and best practices, helps prevent cyber incidents and will enable North Macedonia to increase its resilience to cyber threats," Nato said in the statement.

The document was signed by North Macedonia’s Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska and Nato’s assistant secretary general David van Weel in his capacity as the chair of the Cyber Defence Management Board (CDMB).

“Cyber defence is a priority for Nato and its Allies. Enhancing resilience to evolving cyber threats is critical, and this MOU on cyber defence that was signed with North Macedonia is an important step,” van Weel stated.

Sekerinska said that North Macedonia takes cyber ​​security very seriously and that the MoU will enable a coordinated response of the Nato allies in the event of cyber attacks.

Nato has similar agreements with all of its member states.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia's manufacturing confidence indicator down by 8.8 pp y/y in January

North Macedonia’s public prosecutors launch investigation into Eurostandard Bank collapse

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus

Tech

Rent-a-car app Yolcu360 tops Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2020 ranking

Virtual studio developer Zero Density placed second while online streaming platform BluTV ranked third.

Croatia’s Photomath raises $23mn funding

The Photomath app has more than 220mn downloads globally, helping students and parents solve maths problems using a smartphone.

Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement

In January the popular messaging service WhatsApp experienced an exodus of users. Most of them went to Telegram, which is now looking for money to continue its development.

Romanian property rental platform Milluu raises money to expand in Poland

Largest-ever crowdfunding through Seedblink platform allows Milluu to replicate its business model in Warsaw.

Russia’s USM, Mail.ru Group, RDIF and Megafon to create a digital finance and payments JV with Jack Ma’s Ant Group

Russia’s telecom and tech giants Mail.ru and Megafon, together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will create a digital payments joint venture with Ant Group

Rent-a-car app Yolcu360 tops Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2020 ranking
22 hours ago
Croatia’s Photomath raises $23mn funding
2 days ago
Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
3 days ago
Romanian property rental platform Milluu raises money to expand in Poland
3 days ago
Russia’s USM, Mail.ru Group, RDIF and Megafon to create a digital finance and payments JV with Jack Ma’s Ant Group
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    4 days ago
  2. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    3 days ago
  3. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    3 days ago
  4. Ukraine and Lithuania imported record amounts of power from Belarus, but move to break ties with its power grid
    4 days ago
  5. Turkey’s Q2 natural gas import prices set to rise, talks launched on Iran contract
    3 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    4 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    23 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    1 month ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    15 days ago
  5. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss