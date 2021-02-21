Nato and North Macedonia sign agreement on preventing cyber incidents

Nato and North Macedonia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will improve cyber defence cooperation and assistance between the Alliance and the country’s cyber defenders, Nato announced on February 19.

North Macedonia is the newest Alliance member, which joined the military bloc in March 2020.

"The MoU on cyber defence cooperation facilitates information-sharing on cyber threats and best practices, helps prevent cyber incidents and will enable North Macedonia to increase its resilience to cyber threats," Nato said in the statement.

The document was signed by North Macedonia’s Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska and Nato’s assistant secretary general David van Weel in his capacity as the chair of the Cyber Defence Management Board (CDMB).

“Cyber defence is a priority for Nato and its Allies. Enhancing resilience to evolving cyber threats is critical, and this MOU on cyber defence that was signed with North Macedonia is an important step,” van Weel stated.

Sekerinska said that North Macedonia takes cyber ​​security very seriously and that the MoU will enable a coordinated response of the Nato allies in the event of cyber attacks.

Nato has similar agreements with all of its member states.