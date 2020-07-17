NBU approves strategy for fintech development

By bne IntelliNews July 17, 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has approved a strategy for fintech development in Ukraine until 2025, the regulator announced on July 17.

“The National Bank of Ukraine has approved the strategy for fintech development in Ukraine until 2025 - a step-by-step plan to create a full-fledged FinTech ecosystem in Ukraine with innovative financial services and affordable digital services,”the  NBU said.

The main tasks of the strategy are sustainable development of innovation and progress towards a cashless economy and the improvement of financial literacy of consumers and businesses.

The strategy provides for the development of the financial sector in five main areas: strengthening financial stability; promoting macroeconomic development and economic growth; development of financial markets; expanding financial inclusion and the implementation of innovations in the financial sector.

